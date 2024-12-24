The Tragedy Of Kristin Cavallari Gets Sadder And Sadder

Kristin Cavallari has built a successful career for herself. But the life of the "Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County" and "The Hills" alum has been far from perfect. She started learning about life's difficulties as a teenager when she and her brother were separated following their parents' divorce. Cavallari stayed with her mother while he went to live with their father. They were reunited, still as teenagers, when Cavallari moved in with her dad, but then she was separated from her mother.

The biggest tragedy hit the family a decade later, though. In 2015, Cavallari's brother went missing for days, only to be found dead in the elements under unusual circumstances. Processing his death has been a lifelong ordeal for Cavallari, who shared a close bond with her only sibling. As an adult, Cavallari experienced another family loss when she became estranged from her father. After trying to work on their relationship for years, she realized she was dealing with a narcissist. When she noticed her father's behavior was affecting her children, she chose to go no-contact.

Cavallari has also faced tragedies beyond her family. In 2020, she came face-to-face with a home intruder in the middle of the night, forcing her to confront the man to protect her son. That was a challenging year for Cavallari, who divorced Jay Cutler after a decade-long marriage to get away from what she described as a toxic situation. She has found happiness, but her journey hasn't been easy.