Kristin Cavallari Opens Up About Her Special Dynamic With Late Brother Michael

It's never easy to lose a loved one, especially when it's a close family member. Sadly, reality star Kristin Cavallari knows the feeling all too well. Many fans already know that the "Laguna Beach" alum tragically lost her brother, Michael Cavallari, in 2015. According to People, Michael went missing in Utah, where a search was conducted after police found his vehicle abandoned on the side of the road. A few weeks later, authorities tragically found Michael's body. E! Online reported that a medical examiner determined the cause of death to be an "accidental" one that was likely "caused by hypothermia from exposure to cold temperatures" as he was found in November.

Shortly after the news broke, Kristin took to Instagram to pay tribute to her late brother in a tear-jerking post of a sweet throwback photo of the siblings when they were kids. "My heart is in a million pieces. Mikey, I could always count on you to make me laugh. You had such a good heart and will be forever missed," she wrote. "I'm at a loss for words, but I know u are in a better place and finally at peace."

Following Michael's death, Kristin has spoken about him on occasion, including on an episode of "Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry" in 2018. According to People, Kristin told Henry that her brother was "dealing with some demons." But now, she's remembering the good times they had.