Kristin Cavallari Opens Up About Her Special Dynamic With Late Brother Michael
It's never easy to lose a loved one, especially when it's a close family member. Sadly, reality star Kristin Cavallari knows the feeling all too well. Many fans already know that the "Laguna Beach" alum tragically lost her brother, Michael Cavallari, in 2015. According to People, Michael went missing in Utah, where a search was conducted after police found his vehicle abandoned on the side of the road. A few weeks later, authorities tragically found Michael's body. E! Online reported that a medical examiner determined the cause of death to be an "accidental" one that was likely "caused by hypothermia from exposure to cold temperatures" as he was found in November.
Shortly after the news broke, Kristin took to Instagram to pay tribute to her late brother in a tear-jerking post of a sweet throwback photo of the siblings when they were kids. "My heart is in a million pieces. Mikey, I could always count on you to make me laugh. You had such a good heart and will be forever missed," she wrote. "I'm at a loss for words, but I know u are in a better place and finally at peace."
Following Michael's death, Kristin has spoken about him on occasion, including on an episode of "Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry" in 2018. According to People, Kristin told Henry that her brother was "dealing with some demons." But now, she's remembering the good times they had.
Kristin Cavallari remembers her brother in sweetest way
There's no doubt that the death of her brother, Michael Cavallari, has affected Kristin Cavallari. The "Laguna Beach" alum recently opened up about Michael and how much he meant to her on an episode of Kristin's "Back to the Beach" podcast with former co-star Stephen Colletti. The pair talked about the "Laguna Beach" episode where Kristin's car broke down in the middle of the road, as Colletti recalled that he loved the scene between Kristin and her brother.
"I know. I actually forgot about that scene, and I'm just really happy that they captured my brother in his good moment, you know?" Kristin shared. "Mike was actually very sweet, very funny, and he was adorable, and I felt like that really shined through." The Uncommon James owner added that she got a little emotional watching the scene after her brother's death. "It was hard for me... but I thought it was a really cute scene. And it did show our dynamic of just messing with each other. I loved that scene." Colletti echoed Kristin, sharing his recollection of the brother-sister duo's dynamic. "You guys are classic characters and can crack people up and great conversationalists," he recalled.
Kristin also talked about her late brother in a 2020 episode of "Very Cavallari," telling then-husband Jay Cutler that she wished Michael was there to share in the special moments of her life (per People).