Carrie Underwood's Wildly Lavish Lifestyle Is Hard To Believe

When Carrie Underwood and her Canadian hockey player husband, Mike Fisher, said "I do" in July 2010, they spared no expense. For starters, the couple chose The Ritz-Carlton Reynolds in Greensboro, Georgia for their nuptials. The luxury resort is set right on the gorgeous Lake Oconee waterfront, and a basic room for two starts at around $1,000 a night. The price was no issue for the pair's 250 wedding guests, however, as Underwood and her beau rented out the entire property for the weekend.

The ceremony itself was just as lavish as the setting. Underwood walked down the aisle in a custom Monique Lhuillier gown, which was embellished with over 3,000 flowers handcrafted from silk organza and covered in crystals. An off-the-rack Lhuillier creation can cost upwards of $16,000, so a one-of-a-kind piece like Underwood's was likely well into the tens of thousands. Plus, she didn't just have one designer dress –- she had two.

For the afterparty, the singer opted for a Monique Lhuillier cocktail dress, telling People, "I wanted to get my boogie on, so I had to change." Add to that the pre-wedding spa treatments for guests, the reception's decadent menu, and more. The lavish celebration reportedly cost the couple a whopping $500,000.