Carrie Underwood's Wildly Lavish Lifestyle Is Hard To Believe
Carrie Underwood has been one of country music's biggest stars since her 2005 "American Idol" win. That popularity, in turn, has brought her legions of fans and an impressive estimated net worth of $120 million, as of December 2024. But while she's spent decades in the spotlight, there are still plenty of things you never knew about Carrie Underwood. Like the fact that, despite her down-to-earth persona, the singer likes to splurge and treat herself with that hard-earned cash.
Underwood's hubby, Mike Fisher, also likes to spoil her with million-dollar presents, although she's received the occasional unusual Christmas gift from her husband, too. In 2020, the Grammy winner told ET she was gifted some cows, but assured it's exactly what she had wanted. "They're my favorite animal," she enthused. "I love them, they make me so happy." Interestingly, even that was a pricey gift, as a single cow can cost thousands of dollars. Yes, Underwood lives a charmed existence. Here's your look inside her wildly lavish lifestyle.
Carrie Underwood's wedding cost half a million dollars
When Carrie Underwood and her Canadian hockey player husband, Mike Fisher, said "I do" in July 2010, they spared no expense. For starters, the couple chose The Ritz-Carlton Reynolds in Greensboro, Georgia for their nuptials. The luxury resort is set right on the gorgeous Lake Oconee waterfront, and a basic room for two starts at around $1,000 a night. The price was no issue for the pair's 250 wedding guests, however, as Underwood and her beau rented out the entire property for the weekend.
The ceremony itself was just as lavish as the setting. Underwood walked down the aisle in a custom Monique Lhuillier gown, which was embellished with over 3,000 flowers handcrafted from silk organza and covered in crystals. An off-the-rack Lhuillier creation can cost upwards of $16,000, so a one-of-a-kind piece like Underwood's was likely well into the tens of thousands. Plus, she didn't just have one designer dress –- she had two.
For the afterparty, the singer opted for a Monique Lhuillier cocktail dress, telling People, "I wanted to get my boogie on, so I had to change." Add to that the pre-wedding spa treatments for guests, the reception's decadent menu, and more. The lavish celebration reportedly cost the couple a whopping $500,000.
The singer customized her own luxe tour bus
Carrie Underwood has spent a lot of time on the road, so it's no wonder she's shelled out hundreds of thousands of dollars to travel in style on a luxury tour bus. The eight-time Grammy winner has worked with Hendersonville, Tennessee-based Celebrity Coaches on her custom creations, which included a completely overhauled ride following the birth of her first son, Isaiah, in 2015.
"We've had one built that accommodates a baby a little better," she told Taste of Country, pointing out all of the features meant to keep her 8-month-old safe. There was the secured crib, the magnetic doors, and, she enthused, "It's really cool –- you just push a button and everything is locked so you can not open these things."
While she didn't specify how much she spent on customizing the bus, we know from an interview with the founder of competing Nashville-based Dreamliner Luxury Coaches that the price can tally up quickly. Speaking with Business Insider, Rich Thomson, who works with A-listers like Drake and Olivia Rodrigo, revealed it costs between $1.5 million and $2 million to make a bus celebrity-ready, and rentals start at $50,000 a month (or $600,000 a year).
Inside Carrie Underwood's 400-acre Nashville mansion
When she's not busy working, Carrie Underwood lives in Tennessee. After initially moving to Canada in 2010 to support husband Mike Fisher's hockey career in Ottawa, the couple sold the home in 2017 and moved down south. There, waiting for them, was a property they had been working on for years.
It was 2011 when Underwood and Fisher shelled out $3.25 million on just over 400 acres of land in the town of Franklin (20 miles outside Nashville, where many stars Underwood can't stand also have residences). They then set out to build their dream estate from scratch, likely costing millions more, and have continued to work on it since then. "My husband, Mike, and I are designing our 'forever' home," Underwood told Country Living back in 2016, noting, "My must-haves are a wood-burning fireplace, a porch swing, and rocking chairs."
However, it seems there's a lot more to it than that. Over the years, they've added various upgrades and expansions. The property now has its own lake, an orchard, horse stables, and a garden that goes on for days. Underwood has often shown off her fruits and veggies online, telling Facebook followers, "My garden is one of my happy places." Indeed, she embraced her green thumb even further in 2023, working with California-based Epic Gardening to build her very own greenhouse. Talk about a country paradise!
Her real estate portfolio has included seriously impressive properties
Carrie Underwood spent millions building her dream estate in Franklin, Tennessee, but that's far from the only extravagant property she's called home. After she and Mike Fisher first married in 2010, they built a custom five-bedroom, five-bathroom mansion on 11 acres in Ottawa, Canada. In addition to opting for expensive finishes, like marble, and luxe touches, like a fireplace in the primary bedroom, the couple went all out on amenities. The newlyweds added an in-home gym, an expansive enclosed porch, a home theatre, and even a wine cellar.
Fans were offered an in-depth look into the lavish everyday life of Underwood and her husband when they listed the property for sale, eventually parting with it for $1.95 million in 2014. According to the real estate listing, saved by CBC, one of the most stunning rooms was the "romantic master bedroom with a closet space thought to be conceivable only by imagination."
What's more, Underwood also owns her own dreamy country retreat in the woods outside of Nashville, Tennessee. As she showed Oprah in 2012, the scenic property is her go-to weekend getaway and features a historic wooden house with some parts, such as the living room, dating back to the late 1800s.
Carrie Underwood loves extravagant jewels
She's no stranger to making the best dressed list (even if there are some inappropriate outfits we can't believe she's worn), but if there's one thing Carrie Underwood loves more than fashion, it's bling. That was especially evident in 2013 when she arrived at the Grammys wearing a necklace valued at a whopping $31 million. Crafted by her go-to jewelry designer, Johnathon Arndt, it featured an astounding 381 carats of diamonds. "I'm afraid someone is going to tackle me and steal it," the singer joked to E! News (via People). "It's worth more than me!"
Underwood has since stepped out in countless lavish pieces, including in 2019 when she wore a $30,000 custom ring while performing on "American Idol." Crafted from black gold and featuring a massive 158-carat amethyst, it weighed just under two ounces. As designer Kyle Chan told Page Six, "Not any diva would have that finger strength to hang onto it while performing!"
Other show-stoppers have included $23,290 gold and diamond earrings from Hueb and a massive diamond and ruby necklace, which was the ultimate Valentine's Day gift from her hubby. However, her most treasured jewel is surely her engagement ring. Valued at $150,000, it was designed by Johnathon Arndt with a 5-carat, round-cut yellow diamond in the center surrounded by a ring of smaller white diamonds clocking in at 7 carats.
She has both a personal trainer and nutritionist
It's safe to say that health and fitness are Carrie Underwood's second biggest passion. In addition to regularly posting gym updates and sharing go-to meals with fans, the singer actually has her very own workout app. Dubbed fit52, it calls itself a "holistic, community-powered workout platform that fits fitness into your lifestyle, not the other way around." To create the unique regimen, Underwood sought help from her longtime trainer, Eve Overland (with whom she's worked since 2010), as well as her go-to nutritionist, Cara Clark.
While it's unclear how much Overland's private sessions cost, celebrity trainers can earn over $300 per hour. As for A-list nutritionists, they have been known to charge anywhere between $250 an hour to $20,000 per year. That means that Underwood's devotion to staying fit likely costs her thousands a month, but whatever the price tag, it's clear she's happy with both services. So much so that, in addition to creating fit52, the trio also collaborated on Underwood's 2020 wellness book, "Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life."
Carrie Underwood is no stranger to a nice vacation
Whether it's staying local or traveling abroad, Carrie Underwood likes to treat herself to a nice vacay. Speaking with Extra in 2016, the singer revealed that it doesn't take a lot to keep her and hubby Mike Fisher happy. "We just like to relax," she mused. "Give us a beach somewhere, a lake, we're good, we're easy to please." Indeed, just a few weeks later, the couple jetted off to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico to celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary with some fun in the sun. Underwood also told Extra about wanting to find adventure closer to home. "I have some future plans for an RV for sure ... [We] will be taking some summer drives," she said.
Other family getaways have included a week at Wind River Ranch, a Christian family resort, in Estes Park, Colorado in 2021, as well as a trip to Disney World just five months later. "We rode lots of rides, ate lots of sugar, smiled a million smiles and made a million memories!!!" Underwood gushed on Instagram.
But it's not just her husband and kids she likes to travel with. In 2023, Underwood went on a girls' trip with her sisters-in-law. The four hit the beach in Destin, Florida, then decided to get matching tattoos. "Destin didn't know what hit it!" she teased on Instagram.