Kylie Kelce's Political Views Are Finally Clear (& It Makes Sense Why She Avoids Brittany Mahomes)

Kylie Kelce knows exactly what people think about her family's political leanings, and she finally made a concerted effort to set the record straight once and for all. With the 2024 presidential elections behind us, the soon-to-be mom of four informed The New York Times that she finally feels comfortable clearing up any lingering misconceptions. Suffice it to say, the beloved WAG is definitely not a MAGA supporter. To get even more specific, Kylie's personal politics "aggressively lean" left, a stance that couldn't be more different from Brittany Mahomes, who is clearly right-leaning judging by her public support of Donald Trump.

Maybe that's why the two aren't as chummy as Brittany and Taylor Swift? Happily, Kylie is comfortable enough with her Democratic ways that she's open to hosting guests from across the aisle on her hit podcast. "I would talk to Michelle Obama in a heartbeat, and I know she is not personally running. But I would love it if she would," she confidently declared, adding that she would also love to have a sit-down interview with Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro. But for those worried about things getting too dry, politics won't dominate her content. Kylie plans to focus on topics she genuinely cares about, from motherhood to sports.

No matter what she's discussing though, her promise, as the title suggests, is absolutely no sugar-coating. "Maybe it's the promise that you're not going to get lied to," she opined of "Not Gonna Lie's" mass appeal, adding, "I'm focused on putting out content that people like to consume. If that puts us there for a week, cool. If it puts us there for longer than that, cool. But I also don't need to feed any conflict that's created by it." And if it happens that Kylie's content stirs up some controversy down the line, she couldn't care less, confirming simply, "I mean this in the most respectful way. I don't care what other people have to say."