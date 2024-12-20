Kylie Kelce's Political Views Are Finally Clear (& It Makes Sense Why She Avoids Brittany Mahomes)
Kylie Kelce is officially having her moment, and she's making it count. The fan-favorite WAG's "Not Gonna Lie" landed with a bang, even managing to knock Joe Rogan's controversial podcast "The Joe Rogan Experience" from its perch at the top of the charts within just two weeks of launching. Dubbed the "liberal Joe Rogan" by fans, Kylie's appeal is undeniable. But she's also breaking away from the Kelce family's MAGA-adjacent reputation (yes, Brittany Mahomes, we're looking at you) to make one thing very clear: She's decidedly not a Republican.
But this isn't exactly breaking news. While Kylie's notably been less overt than her (future?) sister-in-law Taylor Swift, who boldly endorsed Kamala Harris in 2024, she's dropped some breadcrumbs here and there to hint at her political leanings. Remember when she liked the pop star's endorsement post on Instagram? Or when Kylie's husband, Jason Kelce, let slip that she wasn't exactly thrilled with Harrison Butker's divisive graduation speech about women staying at home where they belonged?
The clues have always been there for those who want to piece it all together. Now, with a massive audience tuning into her podcast, she's ditching any ambiguity altogether. In fact, Kylie is leaning fully into her left-leaning views. Even more notably, she isn't shy about challenging the narrative surrounding the rest of the Kelces, and by extension the Mahomes, either. And if anyone has a problem with that? Well, Brittany, this might be your cue.
Kylie Kelce confirmed that her personal politics 'aggressively lean' left
Kylie Kelce knows exactly what people think about her family's political leanings, and she finally made a concerted effort to set the record straight once and for all. With the 2024 presidential elections behind us, the soon-to-be mom of four informed The New York Times that she finally feels comfortable clearing up any lingering misconceptions. Suffice it to say, the beloved WAG is definitely not a MAGA supporter. To get even more specific, Kylie's personal politics "aggressively lean" left, a stance that couldn't be more different from Brittany Mahomes, who is clearly right-leaning judging by her public support of Donald Trump.
Maybe that's why the two aren't as chummy as Brittany and Taylor Swift? Happily, Kylie is comfortable enough with her Democratic ways that she's open to hosting guests from across the aisle on her hit podcast. "I would talk to Michelle Obama in a heartbeat, and I know she is not personally running. But I would love it if she would," she confidently declared, adding that she would also love to have a sit-down interview with Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro. But for those worried about things getting too dry, politics won't dominate her content. Kylie plans to focus on topics she genuinely cares about, from motherhood to sports.
No matter what she's discussing though, her promise, as the title suggests, is absolutely no sugar-coating. "Maybe it's the promise that you're not going to get lied to," she opined of "Not Gonna Lie's" mass appeal, adding, "I'm focused on putting out content that people like to consume. If that puts us there for a week, cool. If it puts us there for longer than that, cool. But I also don't need to feed any conflict that's created by it." And if it happens that Kylie's content stirs up some controversy down the line, she couldn't care less, confirming simply, "I mean this in the most respectful way. I don't care what other people have to say."