Ivanka Trump Dons Her Lowest-Cut Look Yet In Risqué Holiday Outfit

Over the years, Ivanka Trump has undergone a style transformation, where she has more often eschewed her business casual look for outfits that are more risque. Such was the case when she sported an eye-catching outfit to a holiday party with friends. Photos from the gathering were posted to Instagram on December 19, 2024, by model Isabela Grutman. The majority of attendees opted for Christmas colors, as most wore red or white outfits. Trump decided to wear an all-black sleek wardrobe for the gathering that featured a very revealing top.

Trump sported a slinky black top that had a scooping neckline and thin shoulder straps, which showed off not only her neck but plenty of skin. She wore high-waisted black pants and completed the ensemble with matching black heels. Her long blond hair was parted, as usual, and she kept it flung over her shoulders which only helped to showcase the revealing top. Fans popped up in the comment section to heap praise on Trump's tactfully low-cut look. Perhaps one of the reasons she decided against wearing red for the holiday bash was because Trump had a bad experience in a red dress earlier in the year.

Critics had blasted Trump for wearing a short dress in May after she attended a Formula 1 Grand Prix party. At one of the American Express Presents Carbone Beach parties, Trump wore a spicy red minidress that showcased her curves. The piece from Magda Butrym had a bra-cup top, and a tiny skirt that helped give an eyeful of her Florida tan. Unfortunately for Trump, several amateur fashion critics took aim at her outfit for not being age-appropriate. That turned out to be only one of the revealing dresses she wore that week.