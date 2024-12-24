Out Of All Alina Habba's Outfits In 2024, This Is By Far Her Most Inappropriate
Alina Habba's notoriety rose considerably in 2024 as Donald Trump's lawyer, but she didn't always opt for the most appropriate outfits while attending events. While speaking at a church in Tulsa alongside Eric Trump in October, Habba wore an inappropriate leg-baring dress that had people buzzing. Later that month, Habba pulled out her most unsuitable outfit of the year while attending a movie premiere.
On October 23, Habba appeared to confuse Mar-a-Lago with a nightclub as she wore a mini-dress at the premiere for the documentary "Line in the Sand." The slinky white number had a plunging neckline and thin shoulder straps. Habba accessorized with a watch on one wrist and a bracelet on the other, plus a necklace. Certain angles of Habba in the revealing dress gave viewers an eyeful of her curves.
It was not only how tiny the dress was that made it unfitting for the event, but it seemed wrong for the premiere of a doc about the border crisis. "This isn't just a crisis, it's a humanitarian disaster," she wrote on X, formerly Twitter, while sharing snaps from the premiere. Users noted the incongruence between the revealing number and the serious tone of her tweet. Of course, that was not the only time Habba chose the wrong outfit for the occasion.
Alina Habba's spicy RNC looks
Since becoming Donald Trump's lawyer, Alina Habba has been guilty of wearing many tasteless outfits, and one of her most daring came during the Republican National Convention in July. On one of the days of the RNC, Habba sported a tight-fitting pink mini-dress. The small dress was sleeveless with a high jewel neckline, and with a tiny skirt. It showed off Habba's legs as she walked around, but especially when she was seated for interviews while making the media rounds at the Republican event. Habba offered followers a peek of the pink number in a TikTok that was a compilation from the RNC. The next day she posted an Instagram video of her playing cornhole while wearing the same dress.
The same day Habba posted the cornhole vid, she uploaded a TikTok where she wore an eye-catching summer dress. This was a cherry-colored number with a low-cut scooping neckline that offered an eyeful. In the clip, Habba was signing for the bill at a restaurant, and used the opportunity to champion for her most famous client. "So don't forget when you're voting for Trump, no tax on tips," Habba said.
That was not the last time Habba flaunted her figure while supporting Trump. She uploaded a photo to Instagram in September where she wore a baseball jersey-style top that hugged her body. The caption asked her followers to vote for Trump in the "Bottom of the 9th."