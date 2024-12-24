Out Of All Alina Habba's Outfits In 2024, This Is By Far Her Most Inappropriate

Alina Habba's notoriety rose considerably in 2024 as Donald Trump's lawyer, but she didn't always opt for the most appropriate outfits while attending events. While speaking at a church in Tulsa alongside Eric Trump in October, Habba wore an inappropriate leg-baring dress that had people buzzing. Later that month, Habba pulled out her most unsuitable outfit of the year while attending a movie premiere.

Ivan Apfel/Getty

On October 23, Habba appeared to confuse Mar-a-Lago with a nightclub as she wore a mini-dress at the premiere for the documentary "Line in the Sand." The slinky white number had a plunging neckline and thin shoulder straps. Habba accessorized with a watch on one wrist and a bracelet on the other, plus a necklace. Certain angles of Habba in the revealing dress gave viewers an eyeful of her curves.

It was not only how tiny the dress was that made it unfitting for the event, but it seemed wrong for the premiere of a doc about the border crisis. "This isn't just a crisis, it's a humanitarian disaster," she wrote on X, formerly Twitter, while sharing snaps from the premiere. Users noted the incongruence between the revealing number and the serious tone of her tweet. Of course, that was not the only time Habba chose the wrong outfit for the occasion.