Why We're Worried About Valerie Bertinelli
Valerie Bertinelli has experienced tragic circumstances throughout her life, including a couple of not-so-secret health issues which recently sparked widespread concern. In October 2024, she posted a photo of the scary-looking abrasion she got after a terrible tumble, and Bertinelli's brother asked what everyone was thinking, commenting "What the hell ... ?" on her post. In her caption, she wrote, "I would ask for hazard pay, but it was my own damn fault ... This is what happens when you literally trip over the corner of a stage and fall on your a** in front of the crew. And the whole audience."
While it's great that Bertinelli chose not to dwell on her accident, it's still more than a bit concerning. For the 65 and over crowd, falls are really nothing to joke about, as the CDC reported. Although you can't tell by looking at her, Bertinelli is 64 years old as of November 2024. So you know ... time isn't on her side. With that said, the actor is not alone, as annually, around 14 million people in that age range suffered the same issue between 1999 and 2021. Fortunately, only a small percentage ended in fatalities. In Bertinelli's case, it appears as if she got quite lucky. But unfortunately, the actor's fall isn't the only reason her health has been called into question over the years.
Valerie Bertinelli had a major anxiety attack
If October brought Valerie Bertinelli physical trouble, then November tacked on emotional stress as well. Taking to Instagram on November 17, she posted a candid video of the symptoms of a serious anxiety attack she'd experienced. "So I don't know if you can tell from this video (and my heart is still beating a little rapidly as I write this) I had a really bad anxiety attack today," wrote the star. "I haven't had one like this in a very, very long time. A few hours ago, I was weeping uncontrollably, and my heart felt like it was pounding out of my chest. I couldn't stop shaking." Bertinelli explained that, during an active episode, "My body and my mind feels like it's actually under attack."
While Bertinelli has opened up about her anxiety, she's also broached the topic of mental health in general and the importance of social media breaks. In May 2024, the actor revealed that she needed time to re-energize herself away from social media. "The last six or so weeks have been ... a LOT," she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post (via CBS 8). She continued, "Taking a little social media cleanse/detox and a mental health break is a good thing and I'm grateful I'm at a place in my life where I'm aware enough to know when I'm overwhelmed and mentally/emotionally exhausted." Fortunately, Bertinelli didn't stay away too long, because her fans would've surely missed her updates!