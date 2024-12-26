Why We're Worried About Valerie Bertinelli

Valerie Bertinelli has experienced tragic circumstances throughout her life, including a couple of not-so-secret health issues which recently sparked widespread concern. In October 2024, she posted a photo of the scary-looking abrasion she got after a terrible tumble, and Bertinelli's brother asked what everyone was thinking, commenting "What the hell ... ?" on her post. In her caption, she wrote, "I would ask for hazard pay, but it was my own damn fault ... This is what happens when you literally trip over the corner of a stage and fall on your a** in front of the crew. And the whole audience."

While it's great that Bertinelli chose not to dwell on her accident, it's still more than a bit concerning. For the 65 and over crowd, falls are really nothing to joke about, as the CDC reported. Although you can't tell by looking at her, Bertinelli is 64 years old as of November 2024. So you know ... time isn't on her side. With that said, the actor is not alone, as annually, around 14 million people in that age range suffered the same issue between 1999 and 2021. Fortunately, only a small percentage ended in fatalities. In Bertinelli's case, it appears as if she got quite lucky. But unfortunately, the actor's fall isn't the only reason her health has been called into question over the years.