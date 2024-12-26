People Are Fed Up With Kate Middleton Not Being Called By Her Royal Name

For many of us, Kate Middleton will always be, well... Kate Middleton. It's the name we all knew before Prince William put a ring on it and old habits die hard. Even now, although the Duchess of Cambridge now goes by the Princess of Wales, "Kate" continues to stick. But her most devoted stans? They're not having it.

To be fair, Kate isn't just Kate. She's got a Rolodex of titles that can be hard to keep track of. Along with Duchess of Cambridge and Princess of Wales, she inherited Duchess of Cornwall from Camilla Parker Bowles, and in Scotland, she's the Duchess of Rothesay and Countess of Chester. Meanwhile, Northern Ireland knows her as Countess of Carrick and Baroness of Renfrew. And she has quite a handful of military titles, too, like Colonel-in-Chief of the 1st Queen's Dragoon Guards (which is pretty cool if you ask us). With all these grand titles, some fans feel it's downright disrespectful to stick with plain old "Kate." In fact, her loyal supporters often jump to her defense, correcting people — media outlets included — who dare use the name. "There is NO Kate Middleton! Please use her correct name & title which is HRH Catherine, Princess of Wales." one fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Another drew comparisons to the late Princess Diana, pointing out, "did you call the late Princess of Wales – Di Spencer? NO FFS how hard is it?"

As for Kate herself, she's never publicly expressed a preference for how she's addressed and seems unbothered by the casual use of her pre-royal name. But among her closest circle? It's a different story entirely.