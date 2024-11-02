Did Kate Middleton Meet Princess Diana? The Rampant Rumor, Explained

Viewers of "The Crown" collectively gasped when Kate Middleton made her first appearance in the show — and the fact that said appearance happened to see the now-Princess of Wales bump into Princess Diana only added to the excitement. However, it turns out that the meeting was entirely due to artistic license. Not that it's stopped many from believing they met IRL, though.

On the off chance that you missed it, Kate's first appearance in "The Crown" occurred in the show's final season. In the scene that launched a thousand rumors (well, not quite a thousand, but we're sticking with a creative license theme here), a teenage Kate and her mother, Carole Middleton, are shopping when they realize Princess Diana and Prince William are selling copies of Big Issue magazine for charity. Carole slips Kate some money, which Kate donates. Then, Princess Diana gives Kate a look that seems to suggest she sees something special in her and the future Prince and Princess of Wales lock eyes. It all makes for an interesting story. But that's all it was.

While Kate hasn't commented on this fictional storyline, she's made it clear in the past that she never had the chance to meet her mother-in-law, Princess Diana. For starters, in her engagement interview, she revealed, "I would love to have met her." More than a decade later, in April 2023, she reiterated that while on a public engagement. Speaking to a royal fan who commented on her engagement ring (which was previously Princess Diana's), Kate shared, "I never, sadly, got to meet her." And, to clear up confusion amongst one of the fans she was speaking to, she doubled down, "I never met her." Say it with us: Kate never met Princess Diana.