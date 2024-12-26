HGTV Star Christina Hall's Wildly Lavish Lifestyle Is Hard To Believe
Christina Hall is one of HGTV's biggest stars, having gotten her start in 2013 with "Flip or Flop." Since then, she's starred in several other series showcasing her design skills, such as "Christina on the Coast" and "Flip or Flop: The Final Flip." With years of earning a profit flipping houses with her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, and income from HGTV, it's no wonder Christina is super rich, with an estimated net worth of about $25 million.
Unfortunately, Christina's divorce from her ex-husband, Josh Hall, may affect her bank account, as they did not have a prenup. She seemingly shaded him in an Instagram post by writing, "Thanks mom [and] dad for always teaching me about hard work and making sure I knew the importance of making my own money. It doesn't buy 'happiness' but it does buy more opportunities [and] less people being able to mess with me .. and that makes me happy." Despite her contentious split from Hall, Christina continues to live her best life and has proven many times that she's winning with her lavish lifestyle.
Christina Hall took her daughter on a luxurious trip to New York City
Christina Hall spent some quality time with her daughter, Taylor Reese El Moussa, during Thanksgiving, and what better place for a girls' hangout than New York City? In November 2024, Hall shared a picture of herself standing in front of the Louis Vuitton flagship store on Fifth Avenue and wrote, "Four days in NYC on a mommy-daughter trip has been the best. Grateful for this time together laughing, eating, exploring, and shopping our way through New York."
As noted by E! News, Hall gave followers a glimpse of her fabulous trip in her Instagram Stories, which included dinner at Centurion New York, accessible only by American Express Black Card holders. She and Taylor also visited the Blue Box Café inside the Tiffany store, where the menu is curated by esteemed chef Daniel Boulud. No doubt, they browsed the jewelry collection as well, and it's safe to say a few extra hundred dollars didn't put too much of a dent in Hall's wallet.
Christina Hall lives in a $12 million home
As a remodeler, it's natural that Christina Hall has good taste when it comes to real estate. After getting married to Josh Hall in 2022, she purchased a sprawling home in Newport Beach for $12 million a year later. The reality television star gave a glimpse of just how impressive the mansion was in a tour with HGTV. The home's features include floor-to-ceiling windows, a large family room with a built-in modern fireplace, and smart technology. At the time, areas of the home were under construction, and Christina explained, "What we're trying to do here is, like, basically take a super-modern house and really incorporate more of an organic kind of, like, Bali vibes."
In November 2023, Christina shared the result of the renovation on Instagram – and they were jaw-dropping. The first photo featured the grand kitchen island and dining area, which she had explained would be the main hang-out area for her kids. The backyard included a pool with a firepit in the lounge area, as well as a wood sauna tucked away in the corner for a spa-like retreat. "Lived in a lot of houses but this one is pretty special. Took ultra modern and softened it with some natural wood, a lot of live plants and some 'Bali' elements, plus a bit of black for contrast," she wrote. "Such a beautiful home. If I had that backyard I would never leave!" a fan gushed.
Christina Hall has a second home in Tennessee
Although Christina Hall spends most of her time in Orange County, her lavish lifestyle includes another palatial home in Tennessee, which she purchased in 2021 after vacationing with her kids at a farmhouse. "Being out there on all that land reminded me of my favorite childhood memories, which were staying summers on my grandparents' farm. I felt so carefree and loved taking out their quads and hanging with my cousins on all the land," she told People. Highlights of her country house include a cozy kitchen with a brick wall, a patio, and a swimming pool, all situated on a 23-acre plot.
Amid Christina's split from Josh Hall, which makes three divorces to date, the Tennessee house is on the market for the second time with a listing price of $4.5 million. She had previously tried to sell it, but Josh attempted to bar her from doing so, claiming he had paid for part of the mortgage while they were married, even though the house is in her name. Christina originally purchased the home for $2.5 million, so if she gets her asking price, she can expect to earn a nice profit, adding to her growing net worth.
Christina Hall stayed at a designer hotel in Paris
Many of us can only dream of a trip to Paris, but Christina Hall did hers in style. "Most incredible week traveling through Europe. After hearing mixed reviews about Paris — I must say it was dreamy and my new favorite city. The people were all very nice and welcoming, the architecture was gorgeous and the wine and dining exceeded all expectations," she shared in an October 2024 Instagram post. Hall added, "@bvlgarihotels Paris was the classiest of the classy. Back to reality feeling grateful for such an incredible experience." Her penthouse suite, which offers an amazing view of the Eiffel Tower and the American Cathedral, costs about $40,000 a night, according to Livingetc.
A highlight of Hall's trip was visiting one of her favorite Champs-Élysées stores. "Veuve Cliquot at @veuveclicquot. My vision board/trip goal since I was 21 checked off the list," she boasted while posing outside of the champagne house. Cheers!
Christina Hall drives around in a Bentley
No basic wheels for Christina Hall — she drives in style with a white Bentley that was gifted to her by Josh Hall for her 40th birthday in July 2023. As noted by Us Weekly, the mom of three shared a snap of the luxury car in her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Thank you [Josh] for the best surprise ever! Hello new decade." The convertible four-seater featured black details around the body of the car, as well as a leather interior. A similar car in a cobalt blue shade sold at Bentley for over $334,000, so that was one heck of a gift from Josh.
Christina gave fans a glimpse inside her car when she posted a birthday shoutout to her son Brayden on August 20. In the first pic, he's seen leaning back in the passenger seat with the Bentley logo stamped in white on the headrest. It's a petty fancy ride for a nine-year-old, but as Christina's son, he's most likely used to the good life by now.