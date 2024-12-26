HGTV Star Christina Hall's Wildly Lavish Lifestyle Is Hard To Believe

Christina Hall is one of HGTV's biggest stars, having gotten her start in 2013 with "Flip or Flop." Since then, she's starred in several other series showcasing her design skills, such as "Christina on the Coast" and "Flip or Flop: The Final Flip." With years of earning a profit flipping houses with her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, and income from HGTV, it's no wonder Christina is super rich, with an estimated net worth of about $25 million.

Unfortunately, Christina's divorce from her ex-husband, Josh Hall, may affect her bank account, as they did not have a prenup. She seemingly shaded him in an Instagram post by writing, "Thanks mom [and] dad for always teaching me about hard work and making sure I knew the importance of making my own money. It doesn't buy 'happiness' but it does buy more opportunities [and] less people being able to mess with me .. and that makes me happy." Despite her contentious split from Hall, Christina continues to live her best life and has proven many times that she's winning with her lavish lifestyle.