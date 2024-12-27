Red Flags In Olivia Dunne And Paul Skenes' Relationship

Despite their success as a sports power couple, Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes have raised some red flags in their relationship that are getting increasingly hard to ignore. Whether it's their opposing personalities or the pressures of being in a high-profile relationship (something Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce know all too well), there have been hints that the LSU gymnast and the MLB player may not possibly endure in the long run. Since the start of their romance, many have been quick to question their relationship and openly mock Skenes simply for being with Dunne. "Is she blind or what?" one fan wrote under an Instagram post of Livvy with the Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher. Speaking to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Skenes admitted that the unwanted public attention does get to him, but she conceded, "I don't have any control over it. She really doesn't either."

The following year, with Skenes being named 2024 NL Rookie of the Year, the couple once again faced scrutiny after a video of the baseball player acting strangely around Dunne emerged. The clip, originally posted by Dunne on her TikTok, showed the gymnast excitedly cheering for her boyfriend while he appeared indifferent and cold. Although she later uploaded snaps of them smiling together and being sweet, this bizarre interaction left fans divided. "That was fkn awkward to watch livvy," one user commented, while another wrote, "He's had enough of her bull***t already." Could there be something they're hiding from the public? Let's dive into the red flags in Dunne and Skenes' relationship.