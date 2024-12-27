Red Flags In Olivia Dunne And Paul Skenes' Relationship
Despite their success as a sports power couple, Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes have raised some red flags in their relationship that are getting increasingly hard to ignore. Whether it's their opposing personalities or the pressures of being in a high-profile relationship (something Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce know all too well), there have been hints that the LSU gymnast and the MLB player may not possibly endure in the long run. Since the start of their romance, many have been quick to question their relationship and openly mock Skenes simply for being with Dunne. "Is she blind or what?" one fan wrote under an Instagram post of Livvy with the Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher. Speaking to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Skenes admitted that the unwanted public attention does get to him, but she conceded, "I don't have any control over it. She really doesn't either."
The following year, with Skenes being named 2024 NL Rookie of the Year, the couple once again faced scrutiny after a video of the baseball player acting strangely around Dunne emerged. The clip, originally posted by Dunne on her TikTok, showed the gymnast excitedly cheering for her boyfriend while he appeared indifferent and cold. Although she later uploaded snaps of them smiling together and being sweet, this bizarre interaction left fans divided. "That was fkn awkward to watch livvy," one user commented, while another wrote, "He's had enough of her bull***t already." Could there be something they're hiding from the public? Let's dive into the red flags in Dunne and Skenes' relationship.
They have different personalities
Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes might seem like a match made in heaven on the surface, but their individual personalities suggest there's more to their relationship than meets the eye. Speaking with People in 2024, Dunne admitted that she and Skenes are "complete opposites" in a lot of aspects. For one, she has grown accustomed to the spotlight and admittedly enjoys being on social media, while her MLB pitcher-boyfriend feels strongly against it. "[Paul] doesn't even have social media on his phone," Dunne said, adding, "He doesn't like social media at all."
Their unique relationship dynamic was on full display in their viral TikTok video from 2024, in which Skenes appeared indifferent toward the LSU gymnast. After one user speculated that they had just had a disagreement prior to the recording of the clip, Dunne came to her boyfriend's defense and claimed, "[He's] just the king of nonchalant." The Sports Illustrated model believes that their unique differences are part of why their relationship works. In her People interview, she referred to them as "yin and yang" and offered an insight into their bond: "I think that we play off of one another and make each other better. ... Paul definitely holds me accountable, which I really appreciate."
She also praised her boyfriend's work ethic, which she shared has inspired her to level up her game as an athlete. For his part, Skenes credited Dunne with helping him navigate his newfound fame in a sit-down interview for MLB. Well, they say opposites attract — but do they last?
Fame has affected their relationship
Paul Skenes hasn't shied away from speaking about the realities of adjusting to life as an MLB player. During his chat with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, he opened up about his experience living in the spotlight and dealing with the constant attention that comes from dating someone like Olivia Dunne. "It's nice, for sure," Skenes acknowledged, though he later admitted that fame has definitely brought challenges to their relationship. "It can be a pain in the butt sometimes, to be honest, in terms of actually going somewhere." Thankfully, there's a mutual understanding between him and the LSU gymnast. "She does get it," Skenes told the outlet. "I do wish she could come to a baseball game and just enjoy it."
Since going public, he and Dunne have also been targeted by online trolls, who seem to enjoy taking shots at their relationship. You can find these comments under nearly every social media post the pair shares, including an Instagram carousel from 2024, where fans accused Dunne of being with Skenes solely for money (despite Dunne being incredibly rich herself). Others made fun of Skenes' looks and thought Dunne could do better. "He is not good-looking," one critic said. "Must be a really nice guy."
As for Dunne, the social media influencer has since learned to block out the noise and focus instead on her relationship with Skenes. As she told People in 2023, "I've definitely learned over the past few years that ... keeping certain things private is okay."