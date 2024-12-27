Weird Things You Didn't Know About Alex Cooper

You might be living under a rock if you don't know about Alex Cooper. As the host of "Call Her Daddy," one of the most popular podcasts in the world, she has the unique ability to get interviews with the biggest celebrities while also getting them to speak openly and candidly. She's talked to Hailey Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Chelsea Handler, Goop queen Gwyneth Paltrow, and Vice President Kamala Harris. Her show is known for intimate conversations, though it was previously known for its sex-centric gossip. Cooper has moved it in the direction of "female empowerment," acknowledging to the LA Times, "How many times can we talk about sex? I was getting a little bit bored. I need to be mentally stimulated by my content."

Cooper's podcast remains stimulating, having first raked in a $60 million deal to distribute her show on Spotify through 2024 and more recently signing a three-year deal worth $125 million to jump over to SiriusXM. It's the kind of success that lends real credence to Cooper telling the Hollywood Reporter that she wants to make her sex-positive and female-empowered brand "the biggest podcast in the world." And while it may not be weird in your traditional sense, it does speak to the ways in which Cooper has managed to find a massive audience while talking about things women sometimes don't publicly talk about. But like any good media empress who got her start discussing all the different people she's slept with, Cooper has a couple of weird quirks and stories that have made her the millionaire podcast-lebrity that she is today.