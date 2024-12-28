Out Of All Zahara Jolie's Outfits, This Matches Angelina's Style The Most
At least one of Angelina Jolie's children has inherited her eye for fashion. Zahara Marley Jolie seems to be taking a page out of her mother's playbook when it comes to dressing up for the red carpet. She has emulated the "Maleficent" star's signature style by rewearing some of Angelina's famous outfits and adding her own unique flair to each look. For example, in 2021, she stole the spotlight during the L.A. premiere of Marvel's "Eternals" in a silver Elie Saab dress that Angelina had previously worn to the 2014 Oscars. More recently, Zahara channeled her megastar mom in a stunning white number for the New York Film Festival screening of Angelina's film "Maria" in 2024.
Her outfit — a white, low-cut satin dress — seemed to be a nod to Angelina's iconic 2004 Oscars look, which featured a low-V-cut gown made by designer Marc Bouwer. Of sharing her clothes with Zahara, Angelina once told Access Hollywood, "I don't have those things in my closet. We just had them somewhere in a box, and I decided to pull some stuff out because we were talking about upcycling." She also expressed her pride at seeing Zahara dazzle on the red carpet.
The star, who shares her six kids with Brad Pitt, said she's more than happy to pass down her clothes to her daughter now that she's of age and is into fashion. "Of course it was just — to see her in it, and how gorgeous [she looked] ... When you're a mom, you pass it [down]," Angelina said, adding, "It's their turn, and you say, 'You look so much better than I did.' ... It's their time now, so I was very excited."
Zahara Jolie loves twinning with mom Angelina
In 2019, Zahara Jolie also had a matching moment with her mother Angelina Jolie during the world premiere of "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil," which she attended with her siblings, Pax, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox Jolie-Pitt. Dressed in a strapless corset gown, Zahara channeled her mother's style as Angelina dazzled in a Versace dress featuring a structured tube top and elegant draping (pictured above on the left).
Speaking to ET's Nischelle Turner, the megastar opened up about bringing her kids along to the red carpet and made a special mention of her eldest daughter. "They wrangle me," Angelina said. "Honestly, they're more together [than I am]. Zahara's the most organized in the family."
Per People, it was there that Zahara debuted her jewelry collection in collaboration with designer Robert Procop, featuring pieces that reflect her unique sense of style. Later, she and Angelina also traveled to Tokyo for the Japan premiere of "Maleficent 2", where they again coordinated outfits. The Oscar-winning star wowed in a silver gown by Ralph & Russo couture, featuring tiers of crystal fringe and metallic beading (shown above on the right). Meanwhile, Zahara opted for a solid black dress with a halter neckline and lace at the hem. They were joined by Zahara's brother, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, who flew over from South Korea where he was studying at the time. In 2021, a source for Life & Style acknowledged Zahara's love of fashion and claimed, "Zahara is the real fashionista of the family."