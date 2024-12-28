Out Of All Zahara Jolie's Outfits, This Matches Angelina's Style The Most

At least one of Angelina Jolie's children has inherited her eye for fashion. Zahara Marley Jolie seems to be taking a page out of her mother's playbook when it comes to dressing up for the red carpet. She has emulated the "Maleficent" star's signature style by rewearing some of Angelina's famous outfits and adding her own unique flair to each look. For example, in 2021, she stole the spotlight during the L.A. premiere of Marvel's "Eternals" in a silver Elie Saab dress that Angelina had previously worn to the 2014 Oscars. More recently, Zahara channeled her megastar mom in a stunning white number for the New York Film Festival screening of Angelina's film "Maria" in 2024.

Her outfit — a white, low-cut satin dress — seemed to be a nod to Angelina's iconic 2004 Oscars look, which featured a low-V-cut gown made by designer Marc Bouwer. Of sharing her clothes with Zahara, Angelina once told Access Hollywood, "I don't have those things in my closet. We just had them somewhere in a box, and I decided to pull some stuff out because we were talking about upcycling." She also expressed her pride at seeing Zahara dazzle on the red carpet.

John Berry/GC Images & Jeff Kravitz/Getty

The star, who shares her six kids with Brad Pitt, said she's more than happy to pass down her clothes to her daughter now that she's of age and is into fashion. "Of course it was just — to see her in it, and how gorgeous [she looked] ... When you're a mom, you pass it [down]," Angelina said, adding, "It's their turn, and you say, 'You look so much better than I did.' ... It's their time now, so I was very excited."