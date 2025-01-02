This Is What Lindsay Lohan's Natural Hair Color Really Looks Like

Lindsay Lohan tucked her natural red hair away several years ago, however, it will always be associated with her most notable career highs. But before we journey backward through Lohan's stunning transformation, her 2024 hair color — a soft hue of red striped with subtle blond highlights — is worth a mention. After all, it has followed Lohan through her career comeback, including her new slate of holiday movies for Netflix, her short-lived podcast, and her ad spot with the haircare brand Nexxus, which required her to flaunt her luminous locks (and a couple of impressive character accents) in the commercial.

By the way, Lohan has a special name for this particular marriage of red and blond that may be familiar to redheads who have tried lightening their hair color. "It's strawberry blond," she told Elle. "It looks really blond in this light. It's not that light in person." Still, she loves her natural locks. "It's just me. Redheads are unique, and their hair is beautiful," added Lohan elsewhere in the interview. "It's a special color." She also opened up about learning to embrace her individuality. "As you get older in life, you learn to appreciate the natural beauty that you have. It took me a long time, because when I was a kid, it wasn't cool to have red hair. [I] kind of felt like an outcast when I was young, but that's changed so much. Now I really embrace my red hair."

Speaking of Lohan's natural red hair, it helped kick off her career as a child actor.