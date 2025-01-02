This Is What Lindsay Lohan's Natural Hair Color Really Looks Like
Lindsay Lohan tucked her natural red hair away several years ago, however, it will always be associated with her most notable career highs. But before we journey backward through Lohan's stunning transformation, her 2024 hair color — a soft hue of red striped with subtle blond highlights — is worth a mention. After all, it has followed Lohan through her career comeback, including her new slate of holiday movies for Netflix, her short-lived podcast, and her ad spot with the haircare brand Nexxus, which required her to flaunt her luminous locks (and a couple of impressive character accents) in the commercial.
By the way, Lohan has a special name for this particular marriage of red and blond that may be familiar to redheads who have tried lightening their hair color. "It's strawberry blond," she told Elle. "It looks really blond in this light. It's not that light in person." Still, she loves her natural locks. "It's just me. Redheads are unique, and their hair is beautiful," added Lohan elsewhere in the interview. "It's a special color." She also opened up about learning to embrace her individuality. "As you get older in life, you learn to appreciate the natural beauty that you have. It took me a long time, because when I was a kid, it wasn't cool to have red hair. [I] kind of felt like an outcast when I was young, but that's changed so much. Now I really embrace my red hair."
Speaking of Lohan's natural red hair, it helped kick off her career as a child actor.
Lindsay Lohan started her career with her natural red hair
Lindsay Lohan's strawberry blond mane is certainly on trend by 2024's standards, but her natural red hair is usually associated with the most commercially successful chapter of her career. Between "The Parent Trap," "Mean Girls," "Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen," and "Freaky Friday," Lohan's run as a child actor is as impressive today as it was in the '00s. Of course, she was flaunting her natural red hair through it all. In "The Parent Trap," Lohan, who was 12 years old while playing twins Annie and Hallie, sported simple, shoulder-length red locks. The photo above reflects Lohan's "Parent Trap" era, which kicked off in 1998. A few years into the 2000s, however, Lohan had morphed into a teen star, who was up for trying out longer red locks and bold blond highlights.
By the way, the edgy blond highlights Lohan rocked in 2003's "Freaky Friday will probably never see the light of day again (at least on the star). "The one hairstyle I'll probably never try again is the chunky highlights I had in Freaky Friday," admitted Lohan to Nylon in November 2024. However, she didn't always dislike the Y2K hair trend. "At the time, I loved them — they were bold and fun, which really fit my character," she continued. "But looking back, it's definitely not a style I'd revisit. Now, I'm all about a more natural, blended look that feels timeless. It's funny how trends come and go, but I've learned what works best for me and my hair."
One style Lohan would circle back around to? "If I could change my hair for just one day, I might go back to that deep auburn — I've always loved how rich and vibrant it feels," she said, adding, "But then again, I also loved when I went really blond!"