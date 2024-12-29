Celebs Who Brian Cox Absolutely Can't Stand

Brian Cox is known to be one of the most outspoken actors out there, and he doesn't hold back his opinions of fellow celebrities. While he is celebrated for his work in theater, Cox gained even more notoriety for playing the cantankerous Logan Roy in "Succession." Much like his character, he's not afraid of speaking his mind and admitted to The Guardian, "I feel I've upset a few people over the years. The problem is, I can be quite a loudmouth. Sometimes I have been fairly volatile, and I think, 'Why the f*** did you say that?'" It seems he can't help himself, however, as he criticized his "Succession" co-star Jeremy Strong's method acting in the same interview: "He would be an even better actor if he just got rid of that so there would be much more inclusiveness in what he did."

Along with acting, politics is also a passion of Cox's, and although he hails from Scotland, he spends quite a bit of time in the U.S. Over the years, he's had some choice words to say about a certain bronzed president, which proves that Donald Trump isn't even exempt from the "Little Wing" actor's wrath. Whether they're a politician, actor, or filmmaker, when Cox dislikes someone, he's not afraid to say it loud and clear.