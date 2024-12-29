How Sharon Stone Really Lost So Much Of Her Money

Sharon Stone isn't just one of the most talented actors of her generation — she's an icon, full stop. Her star-making turn as the femme fatale in "Basic Instinct" catapulted her to fame, but that breakout role didn't come easy. By then, she'd already slogged through well over a dozen movies, and landing the film in her 30s almost didn't happen. Still, Stone ran with it and hustled her way to the top, stacking accolades, including an Oscar nom. But did all that hustling leave her with a bank account to match? Sadly, not quite.

Stone's net worth sits at a respectable $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, but even she admits it could have been much higher if not for the setbacks life threw her way. The biggest blow came in 2001 when she suffered what is arguably the biggest health problem of her life — a stroke that nearly killed her and wiped out her savings. Doctors gave her a one percent chance of survival, but Stone pulled through, only to discover her nest egg had vanished after seven years, when she had finally fully recovered. "People took advantage of me over that time. I had $18 million saved because of all my success, but when I got back into my bank account, it was all gone. My refrigerator, my phone — everything was in other people's names," she told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview. "I had zero money."

Stone eventually bounced back, recovering both her health and career. But years later, another financial curveball hit — this time, thanks to an investment gone south.