Back in the mid-2000s, a young kid became a media sensation for possessing the ripped, bulging-muscled physique of an adult bodybuilder. A pint-sized version of bodybuilder-turned-superstar Arnold Schwarzenegger, Richard Sandrak was dubbed "the world's strongest boy" and became better known by the nickname Little Hercules.

One of the youngest kid bodybuilders to become famous, the journey of Little Hercules began in 1992, when he was born in Ukraine to parents Pavel and Lena Sandrak. He was just two when his parents immigrated to the U.S., initially landing in Pennsylvania. Pavel had big plans for his son and made a risky move to California in 1999 with a dream of making the youngster a celebrity. That goal was eventually realized, with the kid dubbed Little Hercules finding the fame that his father had desired for him when he made his TV debut at age eight in an episode of "Ripley's Believe It or Not." However, the celebrity he gained was accompanied by controversy. Was that bodybuilder's physique the pinnacle of childhood fitness — or the result of years of child abuse? And were those big muscles on such a tiny frame all-natural, or was there a dangerous chemical component behind them? These questions lingered in the public imagination as Little Hercules enjoyed his moment in the spotlight before fading away into obscurity.

It's been a fascinating journey, full of twists and turns and bursting with drama along the way. To learn the whole story, read on for a look back at the transformation of Little Hercules.