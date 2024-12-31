Lindsay Lohan's Face Transformation Sparked A Rampant Hollywood Theory

When Lindsay Lohan attended the premiere of her Netflix movie "Our Little Secret" in November 2024, her youthful face caused speculation among fans. Lohan had seemingly transformed so drastically that people were convinced she had undergone major plastic surgery. "I do not know what surgery Miss Lohan has gotten but DAMN it's like they've made her 21 again," one X, formerly Twitter, user wrote. It was not only the "Mean Girls" star who caused fans to do a double-take, but Donatella Versace also looked nearly unrecognizable when she attended "The Devil Wears Prada" musical in London. An X user posted snaps of Lohan and Versace's new looks in a viral tweet that posited a theory. "[T]here's a new surgeon in hollywood doing wonders," they wrote. Fans were eager to know how the celebs were pulling off their new looks, with one X user saying they heard rumors that Lohan had work done in Dubai, where she lives with her husband.

Leading up to the transformations of Lohan, Versace, and others, some experts in the field of cosmetic procedures weighed in. They believe Hollywood has entered a new and improved age of facial surgeries. "The procedures that people are having done to their face are not detectable," plastic surgeon Dr. Prem Tripathi said in a TikTok posted in August. Another expert, Dr. Anthony Rossi, echoed those sentiments. "It's not just undetectable; it's understated," he told USA Today when discussing the new nip-tuck procedures celebs were undergoing. "It's not this over-the-top, in-your-face, big cheeks, frozen face. It's really more subtle," Rossi added.

Despite speculation that she had turned to "undetectable" procedures, Lohan maintained amid the gossip that she had no surgeries done on her face.