Lindsay Lohan's Face Transformation Sparked A Rampant Hollywood Theory
When Lindsay Lohan attended the premiere of her Netflix movie "Our Little Secret" in November 2024, her youthful face caused speculation among fans. Lohan had seemingly transformed so drastically that people were convinced she had undergone major plastic surgery. "I do not know what surgery Miss Lohan has gotten but DAMN it's like they've made her 21 again," one X, formerly Twitter, user wrote. It was not only the "Mean Girls" star who caused fans to do a double-take, but Donatella Versace also looked nearly unrecognizable when she attended "The Devil Wears Prada" musical in London. An X user posted snaps of Lohan and Versace's new looks in a viral tweet that posited a theory. "[T]here's a new surgeon in hollywood doing wonders," they wrote. Fans were eager to know how the celebs were pulling off their new looks, with one X user saying they heard rumors that Lohan had work done in Dubai, where she lives with her husband.
Leading up to the transformations of Lohan, Versace, and others, some experts in the field of cosmetic procedures weighed in. They believe Hollywood has entered a new and improved age of facial surgeries. "The procedures that people are having done to their face are not detectable," plastic surgeon Dr. Prem Tripathi said in a TikTok posted in August. Another expert, Dr. Anthony Rossi, echoed those sentiments. "It's not just undetectable; it's understated," he told USA Today when discussing the new nip-tuck procedures celebs were undergoing. "It's not this over-the-top, in-your-face, big cheeks, frozen face. It's really more subtle," Rossi added.
Despite speculation that she had turned to "undetectable" procedures, Lohan maintained amid the gossip that she had no surgeries done on her face.
Lindsay Lohan claims her transformation has been natural
Just before making her red carpet appearance that caused a stir, Lindsay Lohan spoke to Allure in October 2024 about how she was able to seemingly age in reverse. "I just take care of my skin," she told the outlet. One of her biggest tips for a youthful look? Lohan prefers to go almost makeup-free most days. The "Freaky Friday" actor did fess up to experimenting with non-invasive procedures. "I've tried Morpheus, IPL, and lasers. I try not to do them too much, but I'm always interested in what else is out there, what else is coming out," she told Allure.
After the actor looked so stunning at the "Our Little Secret" premiere and rumors swirled about her going under the knife, her dad, Michael Lohan, decided to come to her defense. "Lindsay never had any plastic surgery done ever," he told Page Six in November, but added that she had done "peels, fillers and Botox." Similar to what Lindsay had said about her skincare routine, her father was adamant that doctors were not responsible for her youthful face. "Her look [is] so natural — just like her talent," he told the publication.
Even though the Lohans insisted there had been no surgeries, a source claimed that Lindsay had indeed gone under the knife, and other celebrities had taken notice. "[People are] trying to cozy up to her to get the name of her doctors," the insider told Life & Style on December 6. According to the insider, Lindsay was in no hurry to share her secrets and had remained "very tight-lipped" when asked for referrals. "[She's] trying to pass it off as a natural result of her new healthy lifestyle," they added.