Celebs Who Can't Stand Julianne Hough

When Julianne Hough was a judge for Season 23 of "Dancing With the Stars," she certainly had a lot to say about contestant Amber Rose. Comments Hough made about Rose led to the start of a feud between the two. According to People, the critique Hough had to give Rose after dancing to the song "Booty" was a little too pointed at, well, Rose's booty. There was a specific dance move where Rose had to lift her leg up as her professional dance partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy dipped her. During the move, Hough could be heard saying how "uncomfortable" she was by seeing that much of Rose. The model did not take kindly to what she perceived as being body-shamed.

In an episode of her podcast "Loveline With Amber Rose," Rose divulged how upset she was by the comment. "You know, all the beautiful professional dancers that are on 'Dancing With the Stars,' I mean they dress very sexy and they do the splits and they grind up on these guys, and they look absolutely stunning and get a standing ovation," she said. "And me and my body ... made her uncomfortable." Hough tried to backpedal, telling E! News the sound clip could have come from any part of the night and was more so an indication that she wanted to see a better performance from the two. But knowing how Rose can hold a grudge, it's doubtful that tactic worked.