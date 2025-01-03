There Are So Many Weird Things About Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Marriage

Aaron Taylor-Johnson's marriage to Sam Taylor-Johnson has endured the test of time — at least by Hollywood's standards. But "The Avengers: Age of Ultron" actor and the "Fifty Shades of Grey" director haven't exactly achieved couple-goals status among the public. That's because their relationship has displayed no shortage of eyebrow-raising aspects, the main one being their age gap. However, it isn't just the 23 years that separate Aaron from the London artist-turned-filmmaker that got people talking.

For many, the main issue is that the "Kick-Ass" actor was barely of age when he met the 40-something mother of two. Making matters more complicated, Sam was still married. She got divorced shortly after and wasted no time. Even though Aaron was a teenager, he and Sam got engaged and welcomed a child in under two years of crossing paths. Social media users had lots to say about how fast the relationship moved. The couple was unfazed and continued to show the world they were in it for the long haul, tying the knot shortly after their second daughter was born.

At that point, Aaron became a proud stepfather to Sam's daughters, the oldest of whom was just a handful of years younger than him. The family has been inseparable ever since — literally. Sam and Aaron take pride in needing to be together every second of the day, which many find weird. Again, they don't care. Even though their relationship is unconventional — and, frankly, strange at times — Sam and Aaron have stood together against all criticism.