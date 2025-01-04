What Will Ferrell's Oldest Son Magnus Hopes To Do For A Living
Will Ferrell's oldest son, Magnus Ferrell, has followed in his dad's footsteps in more ways than one. Not only has he grown up to look just like the star, but Magnus has also shown flashes of the sharp sense of humor that made his dad famous. He went viral on TikTok in June 2024 when he posted slides from his prom that featured the "Step Brothers" star. "Rating things my dad has done," he wrote. "Dressed as a medieval lord to embarrass me at prom 10000/10," Magnus added alongside a snap of Will in medieval garb. The younger Ferrell has also tried to emulate his dad by pursuing a career in the entertainment industry — but as a musician.
Magnus attends the University of Southern California, which is the same college Will attended. While at USC, Magnus's musical career took off, thanks in part to playing a few gigs for his actor father. His band played their first show at the Cancer for College benefit in December 2022. They played their song "Back in Place" and were joined onstage by Will, who played the cowbell, as an ode to his "More Cowbell" sketch on "Saturday Night Live." The following year, Will played a DJ set alongside his son when he visited USC for Parents' Weekend in October 2023.
That same month, the "Elf" actor tapped Magnus to perform during his "Will Ferrell's Best Night of Your Life 2" show at the Greek Theatre. Magnus sang a cover of Radiohead's "Creep" for the crowd. "That was definitely one of the most memorable experiences I've had in my life," the budding musician told Tresa Magazine in January. "To get to perform in front of 6000 people ... it was just insane," Magnus added. Not only did he perform covers, but Magnus has also released original music.
Magnus Ferrell released an EP
Even though he takes acting classes in college, you can count Will Ferrell's son, Magnus Ferrell, among the children of celebs who don't want to become actors. "I think my goal is ... my goal is to just do this as a living and do the music stuff for a living and be able to live off that," he told USC Annenberg Media in April. Speaking to the school's publication, Magnus said he started playing music at 5 years old, but it was during the COVID-19 pandemic that he really started to find his voice as a pop musician. The work on his craft has paid off.
Magnus released a six-track EP titled "Hasn't Even Started." He promotes his music on social media and on his YouTube page. In April 2024, he dropped visuals for the track "Don't Talk To Me Like That" from his debut EP. Prior to that, Magnus had his first single release party for a tune titled "Drinks On Me" in October 2023. Thanks in part to his connections in his fraternity, he was able to get a good turnout for the party. College has not all been about music and partying, however. "You know, it can be a little difficult sometimes to balance the two. It can be especially hard when I have to stop writing a song to get up and go to Biology," said speaking to Echo after that track's release.
Thanks to social connections In college and a few assists on performances with his dad, Magnus has built up a sizable online following but realizes he still has room to grow. "I mean, I'm only 19. So it's just a display of being super present," he told The Vinyl Record in January 2023.