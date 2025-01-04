What Will Ferrell's Oldest Son Magnus Hopes To Do For A Living

Will Ferrell's oldest son, Magnus Ferrell, has followed in his dad's footsteps in more ways than one. Not only has he grown up to look just like the star, but Magnus has also shown flashes of the sharp sense of humor that made his dad famous. He went viral on TikTok in June 2024 when he posted slides from his prom that featured the "Step Brothers" star. "Rating things my dad has done," he wrote. "Dressed as a medieval lord to embarrass me at prom 10000/10," Magnus added alongside a snap of Will in medieval garb. The younger Ferrell has also tried to emulate his dad by pursuing a career in the entertainment industry — but as a musician.

Magnus attends the University of Southern California, which is the same college Will attended. While at USC, Magnus's musical career took off, thanks in part to playing a few gigs for his actor father. His band played their first show at the Cancer for College benefit in December 2022. They played their song "Back in Place" and were joined onstage by Will, who played the cowbell, as an ode to his "More Cowbell" sketch on "Saturday Night Live." The following year, Will played a DJ set alongside his son when he visited USC for Parents' Weekend in October 2023.

That same month, the "Elf" actor tapped Magnus to perform during his "Will Ferrell's Best Night of Your Life 2" show at the Greek Theatre. Magnus sang a cover of Radiohead's "Creep" for the crowd. "That was definitely one of the most memorable experiences I've had in my life," the budding musician told Tresa Magazine in January. "To get to perform in front of 6000 people ... it was just insane," Magnus added. Not only did he perform covers, but Magnus has also released original music.