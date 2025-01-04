Vanna White Looks So Much Different Makeup-Free

Vanna White has enjoyed a head-turning transformation during her time as a "Wheel of Fortune" co-host alongside Pat Sajak and Ryan Seacrest, who took over upon Sajak's retirement. While she has skillfully executed her role as the show's signature letter-turner with an obvious appreciation for designer gowns, she is also known for her 100-watt smile and ever-changing makeup looks, which have evolved with each era on the show. Unsurprisingly, White told Oprah Daily that the job required her to go through quite a bit of product. She said, "On camera I wear tons of makeup. It takes about an hour, and I let the makeup artist do whatever she wants. She probably knows my face better than I do."

That said, White knows plenty about her own glam, as she's actually produced a makeup line based on "Wheel of Fortune." Well, White actually teamed up with Laura Geller Beauty to create a limited-edition collection in 2023. Upon its release, White celebrated the launch on Facebook. "If you know me, you know that when I'm not on Wheel of Fortune, I like my makeup routine to be as simple and easy as possible," wrote White. "It's a full face in one convenient palette, including three eyeshadows, two highlighters, a blush, and a bronzer. I can use it on full-glam days or when I am going for a no-makeup look. AND it's so easy to pack when I go out of town!" Despite her obvious makeup expertise, White has also gone makeup-free — and the difference is quite striking!