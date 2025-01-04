Vanna White Looks So Much Different Makeup-Free
Vanna White has enjoyed a head-turning transformation during her time as a "Wheel of Fortune" co-host alongside Pat Sajak and Ryan Seacrest, who took over upon Sajak's retirement. While she has skillfully executed her role as the show's signature letter-turner with an obvious appreciation for designer gowns, she is also known for her 100-watt smile and ever-changing makeup looks, which have evolved with each era on the show. Unsurprisingly, White told Oprah Daily that the job required her to go through quite a bit of product. She said, "On camera I wear tons of makeup. It takes about an hour, and I let the makeup artist do whatever she wants. She probably knows my face better than I do."
That said, White knows plenty about her own glam, as she's actually produced a makeup line based on "Wheel of Fortune." Well, White actually teamed up with Laura Geller Beauty to create a limited-edition collection in 2023. Upon its release, White celebrated the launch on Facebook. "If you know me, you know that when I'm not on Wheel of Fortune, I like my makeup routine to be as simple and easy as possible," wrote White. "It's a full face in one convenient palette, including three eyeshadows, two highlighters, a blush, and a bronzer. I can use it on full-glam days or when I am going for a no-makeup look. AND it's so easy to pack when I go out of town!" Despite her obvious makeup expertise, White has also gone makeup-free — and the difference is quite striking!
Vanna White leaves her makeup in the studio
In July 2024, Vanna White posted an Instagram photo of herself and her brother to promote his new podcast, "Relatively Famous." White, who's made her own fortune from "Wheel of Fortune," wore zero makeup on her day off from the gig as she gave her bro a helping hand with his creative endeavors. Unlike "Wheel of Fortune," when she transforms into a glamorous, letter-loving game show host with an enviable fashion sense — seriously, it's otherworldly — White without makeup gives off much cozier, down-home vibes, making you almost forget about the iconic job she's held for decades. That said, with or without glam, White only gets better with age!
Plus, there's really no point in wearing makeup when you're as famous as White. As revealed to Oprah Daily, dressing down isn't enough to disguise herself when out in public. "Oddly enough, yes," she said about fans recognizing her in casual wear. "I don't understand how, but they do. One time in Venice, Italy, someone standing on the bridge above my gondola saw me and said, 'Vanna!' And I was wearing a hat!" However, White explained that her extensive television history has made her easy to spot. "I've been on camera for many years, though, so chances are you've seen me sometime or other in your life; I guess I'm pretty recognizable," she said. Yeah, we'd definitely have to agree!