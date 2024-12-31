Matt Lauer Embroiled In Another Controversy 7 Years After TODAY Firing

The following article contains allegations of sexual assault and animal abuse.

Matt Lauer was fired from NBC News in 2017, and now he's in the middle of another controversy. Seven years after losing his spot on the "Today" show due to sexual assault allegations, we know what happened to Matt Lauer — at least part of it. He's now on the receiving end of more disturbing allegations — this time involving sheep on his New Zealand property. On December 30, PETA, an animal rights organization, published a press release claiming that sheep used for wool and living on a stretch of Lauer's sprawling property were abused. Lauer's property wasn't the only location mentioned in the organization's investigation, but so far, he's the most prominent figure attached to the scandal.

According to the New York Post, Lauer doesn't actually call the shots at the sheep farm, as local sheep farmers rent part of his acreage. However, it sounds as if Lauer benefits financially from the business. PETA is holding him responsible for the abuse, which they captured on a video too disturbing to share here. PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman wrote an open letter to Lauer, detailing their position and laying out their disturbing claims. "Dear Mr. Lauer: We are writing to inform you of a new PETA Asia investigation exposing extreme cruelty to sheep on your New Zealand property, Hunter Valley Station, where workers violently stepped on, dragged, threw, and kicked sheep," the letter stated. While they noted alleged abuse at numerous farms, they described the conditions on his property "one of the worst offenders."

In a lengthy response, Lauer's rep has denied any knowledge of wrongdoing.

