Matt Lauer Embroiled In Another Controversy 7 Years After TODAY Firing
The following article contains allegations of sexual assault and animal abuse.
Matt Lauer was fired from NBC News in 2017, and now he's in the middle of another controversy. Seven years after losing his spot on the "Today" show due to sexual assault allegations, we know what happened to Matt Lauer — at least part of it. He's now on the receiving end of more disturbing allegations — this time involving sheep on his New Zealand property. On December 30, PETA, an animal rights organization, published a press release claiming that sheep used for wool and living on a stretch of Lauer's sprawling property were abused. Lauer's property wasn't the only location mentioned in the organization's investigation, but so far, he's the most prominent figure attached to the scandal.
According to the New York Post, Lauer doesn't actually call the shots at the sheep farm, as local sheep farmers rent part of his acreage. However, it sounds as if Lauer benefits financially from the business. PETA is holding him responsible for the abuse, which they captured on a video too disturbing to share here. PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman wrote an open letter to Lauer, detailing their position and laying out their disturbing claims. "Dear Mr. Lauer: We are writing to inform you of a new PETA Asia investigation exposing extreme cruelty to sheep on your New Zealand property, Hunter Valley Station, where workers violently stepped on, dragged, threw, and kicked sheep," the letter stated. While they noted alleged abuse at numerous farms, they described the conditions on his property "one of the worst offenders."
In a lengthy response, Lauer's rep has denied any knowledge of wrongdoing.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Matt Lauer responds to PETA's claims
Through a representative, Matt Lauer has denied any knowledge of the alleged inhumane conditions at his New Zealand property. Speaking to the New York Post, the rep claimed the host had "absolutely no knowledge of any alleged problems at his property" prior to the outlet contacting him. They continued, "[Lauer] was deeply disturbed and saddened to hear of what allegedly has happened, and immediately launched his own investigation of his tenant's operations, which is currently underway." They added, "When all the facts are known, he will take immediate and appropriate actions." Lauer's findings have yet to be published. PETA also confirmed this narrative, writing, "Publicly releasing undercover investigations before notifying implicated parties, like Mr. Lauer, holds them responsible and makes it impossible for them to ignore the cruelty they have the power to stop."
This news comes a month after People published an article claiming that Lauer, who hasn't worked in media since his "Today" show firing, wasn't exactly aching to return to the spotlight. "Over the past year, he's been reconnecting with friends and texting them and talking on the phone," shared a friend of the NBC alum. "He's actually doing well and happy." Although Lauer reportedly wasn't doing well a year after his NBC departure, he's not as career-focused as he once was. "He doesn't work and he doesn't have to. He's not looking to," they added. "He was a journalist at heart and he did some impactful political interviews that spanned his career, but the current cycle of politics isn't anything even people who have been doing it for a long time are really excited to cover."