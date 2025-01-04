LeBron James' Wife Savannah Has Worn Some Scandalous Outfits
For years, Savannah James played the low-key queen, but lately, she's stepped into the spotlight, serving up looks that turn up the heat. In one of her rare interviews, Savannah spoke to The Cut about why she had been more reclusive in the past. "I just really wanted to enjoy being a mom and supporting my husband. I wasn't super-comfortable with putting myself out like that," she said. While focusing on being a mother, Savannah earned a living of her own, launching several businesses and her charitable iPROMise event, which gifts dresses to young girls for their prom. That event was a natural fit for the Ohio native — she always had an affinity for fashion but had chosen to stay low-key. "I was just going with what I knew, what I was comfortable with, and what I felt looked good on me," she told Vogue about her stylistic approach. About a year prior to those 2023 interviews, Savannah had started sporting spicier looks more often.
The transformation of LeBron's wife was evident just by looking at her Instagram feed. In early 2022, the entrepreneur uploaded snaps of herself in risqué outfits, including a black blazer with no top and a short miniskirt combo. The following month, she posted a video in a black cutout dress that exposed her midsection, which led to plenty of people thirsting over Queen James in the comments. "Sometimes I'm like, 'Oh, my gosh, a little bit much.' But I get it and I'm cool with it," she told The Cut about the online attention. Savannah continued to cause a stir online when people caught sight of her Oscars party look.
Stunning gown at an Oscars after-party
At an event stuffed with stars, Savannah James had heads turning with her outfit at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March 2023. She sported a white mermaid-style gown that had a bustier top that had a low-cut neckline and small shoulder straps. The full piece helped accentuate her curves as the tight-fitting number hugged her midsection and waist. Naturally, being married to LeBron has afforded Savannah a lavish lifestyle, which includes hiring stylists for these high-profile events.
Savannah took to Instagram to give fans an eyeful of her jaw-dropping gown and made sure to tag her stylist and frequent collaborator, Icon Billingsley, in the post. "Baby Blanco at The @vanityfair Oscars after party," she wrote in the caption. The Instagram carousel featured photos taken with the night sky as a backdrop, silhouetting her white gown and showcasing Savannah's hourglass figure in the tight-fitting outfit. Along with the sultry pics, she included a behind-the-scenes shot of her stylist adjusting the gown while a hairstylist went to work on her curls. Those were not the only people involved in cultivating the Oscar party look. The gown was made by designer Sergio Hudson, who posted an Instagram carousel of Savannah wearing the dress. Hudson had high praise for how Savannah pulled off the stunning dress and wrote "new muse alert" in the caption of his post.
That wasn't the only person who took notice. LeBron also posted snaps of Savannah in the mermaid gown to his feed. "GOT DAMNNNNNN!!! *Pharrell voice," he wrote in the caption with a series of heart eyes, fire, and drooling emojis.
Savannah James scintillates at movie premiere
Savannah James accompanied LeBron James to the premiere of the Netflix basketball film "Hustle" — and she stunned. The Los Angeles Lakers star was a producer for the flick, which starred Adam Sandler as a washed-up talent scout, and even though it was a hoops-centric event, Savannah managed to steal the show on the red carpet. She wore a chocolate leather corset-style top by Miaou with a U-shaped neckline, showing off her assets. Savannah donned a pair of white plait-patterned trousers from the Honor the Gift clothing line, a brand owned by NBA player Russell Westbrook. For the red carpet and a majority of the pics, Savannah's revealing top was on display, but she also accessorized with a white jacket draped over her shoulder and a matching white bag.
After the premiere, Savannah took to Instagram to share the look with her fans. "Skin caramel, fine like baby hair," she wrote in the caption, tagging her stylist, Icon Billingsley, in the pics. Predictably, her comments were filled with compliments.
Fans were not the only ones who appreciated Savannah's strapless top, as LeBron shared a photo of the couple at the premiere on his Instagram Stories. "She so tough!!! My goodness ... Queen @mrs_savannahr," he wrote alongside the pic while including a series of heart-eyes emoji, Fadeaway World noted. The couple not only crushed it at the red carpet event — they also went all-out for Halloween.
Slaying as Medusa
Back when Savannah James was less prevalent in the spotlight and dressed more conservatively for public appearances, she wore a show-stopping costume for Halloween 2019. The NBA WAG went as Medusa that year with an elaborate costume that came to life thanks to the help of a special FX team, a makeup artist, and a stylist — who were all tagged in her Instagram upload showcasing the outfit. She wore a crown of faux snakes on her head and sported a revealing top that was cut out in the middle with a zipper running to the bottom. Plus, the former Juice Spot location owner had on a pair of short black shorts with fishnet stockings and completed the costume with a sheer black cape that was loosely draped over her back.
Not only did Savannah show off the elaborate Medusa look on Instagram, but so did LeBron James, who was dressed as Edward Scissorhands. "Happy Halloween folks from LeDward Scissorhands ⚔️ & Sadusa," the former NBA MVP wrote in the caption. That was not the only time Savannah slayed during spooky season.
For Halloween 2023, Savannah and LeBron dressed in "Beetlejuice"-themed costumes. While LeBron dressed as the titular character, his wife went as Miss Argentina from the original film. Along with the body paint, she wore a small red mini-dress, and in place of the "Miss Argentina" sash, Savannah gave a shoutout to her hometown with a "Miss Akron Ohio" sash. The following year, Savannah partook in some pageantry of her own when she presented at an awards show.
Savannah James's open jacket look
Savannah James was tapped to be a presenter at the Billboard Women in Music Awards in March. While presenting the breakthrough award for singer-producer Tems, she gave a quick speech. "My mom always instilled a certain level of confidence and self-assurance in me," the wife of LeBron James said. That confidence was on full display with her spicy outfit, which may have appeared constrained at a glance. Savannah rocked a black pinstripe suit with a jacket and matching slacks, but what made the outfit provocative was that the blazer was her top, as she had nothing on underneath. Her jacket was buttoned around her midsection, creating a subtly provocative look. Savannah completed the look with a diamond necklace that had a small pendant. Other photos from the event showed Savannah wearing another jacket draped over the shoulders for warmth while she was away from the stage.
As usual, LeBron fawned over his wife on Instagram, sharing footage of her Billboard presentation to his Instagram Stories, but he was not the only one impressed by the risqué outfit. "[Y]our glam team NEVER misses," a fan wrote under a post shared by Billboard. "When I ask for a natural beat, this is what I mean LOL," another added.
Her see-through suit
LeBron James brought Savannah James with him to the premiere of the movie "Shooting Stars" in June 2023. Both of them were depicted in the film, which is a biopic about LeBron's teenage years and his ascension through the basketball ranks as a high schooler. "Shooting Stars" was based on a memoir that LeBron co-authored with Buzz Bissinger in 2009 and was turned into a movie by the NBA star's Springhill production company. LeBron kept it casual, yet classy, in a cream-colored suit for the premiere, while Savannah turned up the heat with her revealing suit.
Savannah wore a black lace floral suit that was partially see-through as she walked the red carpet with her husband. She completed the look with matching black Gianvitto Rossi high heels. Keeping the dark theme going, Savannah included three black hearts in the caption of her Instagram post when she uploaded a carousel of pics showcasing the enticing pantsuit.
The partially transparent outfit must have had an impact on LeBron as he had trouble keeping his hands off Savannah on the red carpet. A video shared to People's TikTok account showed the coupe exchanging a quick kiss on the red carpet as they prepared for the movie's premiere.