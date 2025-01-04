LeBron James' Wife Savannah Has Worn Some Scandalous Outfits

For years, Savannah James played the low-key queen, but lately, she's stepped into the spotlight, serving up looks that turn up the heat. In one of her rare interviews, Savannah spoke to The Cut about why she had been more reclusive in the past. "I just really wanted to enjoy being a mom and supporting my husband. I wasn't super-comfortable with putting myself out like that," she said. While focusing on being a mother, Savannah earned a living of her own, launching several businesses and her charitable iPROMise event, which gifts dresses to young girls for their prom. That event was a natural fit for the Ohio native — she always had an affinity for fashion but had chosen to stay low-key. "I was just going with what I knew, what I was comfortable with, and what I felt looked good on me," she told Vogue about her stylistic approach. About a year prior to those 2023 interviews, Savannah had started sporting spicier looks more often.

The transformation of LeBron's wife was evident just by looking at her Instagram feed. In early 2022, the entrepreneur uploaded snaps of herself in risqué outfits, including a black blazer with no top and a short miniskirt combo. The following month, she posted a video in a black cutout dress that exposed her midsection, which led to plenty of people thirsting over Queen James in the comments. "Sometimes I'm like, 'Oh, my gosh, a little bit much.' But I get it and I'm cool with it," she told The Cut about the online attention. Savannah continued to cause a stir online when people caught sight of her Oscars party look.