What HGTV Doesn't Want You To Know About Married To Real Estate

Behind the polished exteriors and feel-good storylines of HGTV's "Married to Real Estate," DJs-turned-TV hosts Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson are hiding some secrets that might change the way fans view their favorite home renovation show. One major surprise lies in the staging furniture that brings the remodeled homes to life. While you might naturally assume those picture-perfect spaces are move-in ready for the homeowners to enjoy, that's far from the truth. Staging furniture is often rented or sourced by independent home stagers, and unless the homeowners ask to purchase specific pieces, all those beautiful furnishings are whisked away after filming finishes. For families on tight budgets, this means their dream home could look quite different once the cameras are gone.

Beyond this, HGTV doesn't typically cover renovation costs. This leaves the financial burden almost entirely on the featured families, despite the fact that HGTV is there to film the whole thing. While this is standard across the network, "Married to Real Estate" offers a uniquely compassionate twist: Sherrod and Jackson try to incorporate as much of the homeowners' furniture and decor as possible to reduce costs for the homeowners. (Same goes for the bones of the home, which they try not to alter too much either.) It's a breath of fresh air compared to the traditional way of doing things at HGTV.