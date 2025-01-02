Pat McAfee is an American success story, in more ways than one. As a soccer-playing youngster, he developed a skill at kicking a ball, which he parlayed into a career in the NFL. As a place-kicker and punter for the Indianapolis Colts, McAfee had a fairly short stint in the league, playing with the Colts from 2009 until retiring in 2017. "I'm a blue collar American who enjoys life and who just happens to be good at punting footballs," he once told ESPN.

Football, however, was only the first act. After his retirement, McAfee launched a massively successful podcast that has made him far more money than football ever did. Meanwhile, he's had a long association with WWE. In late 2024, he revealed he'd be returning as an announcer for "WWE Raw" on Netflix, under the pro wrestling league's deal with the streaming giant. He's also earned a reputation for controversy, such as when McAfee landed in hot water for NSFW comments on Caitlin Clark.

So how did this talented professional athlete transition from NFL kicker to a media mogul and podcasting superstar? It's been a wild ride, so buckle up and prepare to experience the meteoric rise of Pat McAfee.