Common Has A Sly Excuse For Not Being Married To Jennifer Hudson

It's not every day that you get asked by your girlfriend why you haven't proposed yet on national television. This was the exact case when "The Light" rapper Common appeared on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" to promote his album "The Auditorium Vol. 1" in October 2024 and Hudson asked, "I heard you've been even out there talking about marriage. ... What's that about? I mean, I just happened to notice that." Always known for his cool demeanor (and his long list of exes), Common offered the sly excuse, "You know what? You told me a quote that your mother said, 'A man knows what he wants.' And I was saying my true feelings about, listen, Jennifer is the person. If I should be married, it will be to Jennifer Kate Hudson." In other words, the ball might be in her court.

The audience-approved excuse (and maybe confirmation?) came after Common appeared on "The Breakfast Club" earlier that year and said, "If I'm going to get married, it's to her." And while it was breaking news, the two are no strangers to public displays of affection, even officially debuting their relationship on Hudson's show in January 2024 when Common was booked as a guest — and came with flowers.

At the time, the two danced around officially confirming that they were dating, though Common let the identity of his mysterious girlfriend slip when he said he set his standards high for who he would date, rattling off a Hudson-specific list of accomplishments, saying on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," "She had to have an EGOT. She had to win an Oscar on her first movie. ... She had to get her own talk show." Hmmm ... We wonder who that could be ...