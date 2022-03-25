Jennifer Hudson's Ex Puts The Final Nail In Coffin Of Their Marriage

That's right, you can buy Jennifer Hudson's actual engagement ring! David Otunga listed the bling on the luxury jewelry resale website IDoNowIDont.com. The Neil Lane-designed rock has a huge, glimmering 3.22 ct center stone surrounded by 1.35 ct diamonds throughout the band. The 4.56 ct stunner is being auctioned off for a whopping $45,000, and the seller estimates the original value at over $80,000.

And the site believes that Hudson's name adds value to the piece. "This is the same ring Ms. Hudson wore when she received her Grammy Award from the late Whitney Houston," the listing reads. "This engagement ring received a significant amount of press and is frequently listed as one of the most stunning and sought-after celebrity engagement rings."

According to Entertainment Online, I Do Now I Don't and Otunga will be giving the money from this sale to charitable organizations.