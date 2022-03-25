Jennifer Hudson's Ex Puts The Final Nail In Coffin Of Their Marriage
Jennifer Hudson's ex-fiance is pulling the ultimate "I've moved on" move. If you remember, Hudson dated former WWE wrestler and lawyer David Otunga for over ten years. Just one year after they began their relationship, Otunga popped the big question to Hudson and the two became engaged in 2008. But, unfortunately, due to several tragedies in Hudson's family, the couple indefinitely postponed their wedding day. Then in 2009, Hudson gave birth to their son, David Otunga, Jr.
But in 2017, Hudson and Otunga officially announced that they had ended their engagement. In a statement after the breakup, Hudson's representatives told Page Six that she had taken out a protection order against Otunga and that her "actions are solely taken in the best interest of their son." Hudson escaped this situation and has been working hard on her career ever since. Although Hudson was once slowly fading from the spotlight, she is now once again on the rise; she is set to host a new daytime talk program called, "The Jennifer Hudson Show".
Of course, Hudson returned her engagement ring to Otunga after they broke up. But now, Otunga is putting that same ring on the market.
Jennifer Hudson's ex sells her old engagement ring for $45,000
That's right, you can buy Jennifer Hudson's actual engagement ring! David Otunga listed the bling on the luxury jewelry resale website IDoNowIDont.com. The Neil Lane-designed rock has a huge, glimmering 3.22 ct center stone surrounded by 1.35 ct diamonds throughout the band. The 4.56 ct stunner is being auctioned off for a whopping $45,000, and the seller estimates the original value at over $80,000.
And the site believes that Hudson's name adds value to the piece. "This is the same ring Ms. Hudson wore when she received her Grammy Award from the late Whitney Houston," the listing reads. "This engagement ring received a significant amount of press and is frequently listed as one of the most stunning and sought-after celebrity engagement rings."
According to Entertainment Online, I Do Now I Don't and Otunga will be giving the money from this sale to charitable organizations.