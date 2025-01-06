Signs Sofia Vergara's Reputation With AGT Fans Has Soured

Over time, it appears that "America's Got Talent" viewers have started to change their minds about Sofia Vergara. In the past, Vergara stole the show on "AGT" with stunning looks and won over fans with some earnestly touching Golden Buzzer moments. During her second season as a judge, Vergara sent singer Jimmer Herrod to the live rounds in June 2021 when she slapped the buzzer for him after coyly pretending to be underwhelmed at first. "I got chills all over my body. I was so moved that he nearly brought me to tears!" the "Modern Family" star told People at the time. Unfortunately, the untold truth of Vergara is that the early optimism surrounding her as a judge has seemed to wane.

While Vergara has had some emotional Golden Buzzer moments, she had a confounding one in July 2024. On the show, Japanese comedy duo Schumacher performed in animal-print catsuits and playfully struck poses together to make it seem as if they were wildlife creatures. Many thought the performance was slightly amusing, but far from great — except for Vergara, who used her unilateral powers to push the comedy duo into the live rounds. Fans were bothered by seeing what they felt was an undeserving buzzer awarded. "This is the worst golden buzzer I've seen on the show yet," one commented on Instagram. "C'mon Sophia!!!? Where's your common sense?" another added.

Displeasure with Vergara's performance as a judge had been vocalized months before that Golden Buzzer snafu. "AGT" fans took to Reddit in March to bash the actor. "Sofia Vergara is a terrible judge. It's either you have to hear BRAVOOO or OFF THE CHAINNNN over and over again," one Redditor wrote. Fans were also bothered by how she handled an on-air confrontation with Howie Mandel in an earlier season.