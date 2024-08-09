The Shady Side Of Howie Mandel

Oddball comedian Howie Mandel has charmed audiences for years. In the '80s, the Toronto native was a standup comic notorious for stunts like inflating a latex glove covering his face, until L.A. beckoned him to portray prankish physician Wayne Fiscus on the primetime medical drama "St. Elsewhere." Mandel has been busy ever since, hosting shows like "Deal Or No Deal" and paneling "America's Got Talent." Through it all, Mandel has dealt with childhood disorders from ADHD to OCD and mysophobia (a fear of germs), which almost destroyed his family. Unsurprisingly, Mandel calls humor his salvation.

"Comedy saved me, because I've always battled mental-health issues, and that's the most comfortable place I ever went to, because you're so in the moment," he said to CTV. "You don't think about what bothered you before, or what might happen, when you're on stage."

While the stage might be his solace, there have been plenty of times when Mandel took his comedy a little too far for his audience. Both on and off stage, not everyone has understood or taken kindly to his gaffes. However, at 68, still working and performing like a roadrunner, this crazy Canuck isn't expected to stop his joking anytime soon.