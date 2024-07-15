Tragic Details About Howie Mandel

Howie Mandel has come a long way from a troublemaking kid living in Toronto, Canada to a Hollywood star. His first big break came in 1979 when he joined a game show called "Make Me Laugh." Interestingly, the career-changing opportunity was actually a lucky fluke. Mandel was visiting Los Angeles with friends who convinced him to take the mic at the Comedy Store. Show producers happened to be in the audience that night and quickly took notice of the young talent.

After that, the roles kept coming, including a stint on NBC's "St. Elsewhere" in the early 1980s. Two decades later, he was still working constantly and landed his own show in 2005 — "Deal or No Deal" — thus hanging with Meghan Markle and solidifying his status as a bona fide celebrity. Today, Mandel's net worth has hit an estimated $60 million and he's showing no signs of slowing down. However, despite all of his wins, life hasn't always been easy.

Despite building a career on laughs, Mandel has been candid about his own mental health, including the challenges of living with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) triggered by a fear of germs. As he told Kelly Clarkson in 2022, what you see isn't always the full story. "People think that I'm happy and enjoying myself ... [but] I'm a mess," he confessed. This is the tragic truth about Howie Mandel.