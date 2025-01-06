Zendaya Looks So Different With Her Natural Hair

Between her time as a Disney Channel star to her seamless transition into an Emmy-winning TV and movie star, Zendaya has rocked basically every hairstyle in the book. On "Shake It Up," the multi-hyphenate often wore her hair in sleek styles with the occasional curl thrown in now and again. "K.C. Undercover," which premiered in 2015, allowed the emerging star to play around with lengthier versions of her curly blowouts. Years later, Zendaya transitioned into more mature roles, including her highly-anticipated role in "Challengers," which premiered in April 2024 — mere weeks after she switched things up with her most striking hair transformation yet: a bleach blond blowout.

These examples are a teeny-tiny sampling of the gorgeous star's experimentation with hair over the years, which has also included faux locs, beachy waves, messy top knots, and cornrows (to name a few). As for why she cycles through different hairstyles so frequently? "When I am able to experiment and have fun with hair, that allows me to have confidence because you're not worried about what other people think," shared the actor with The Cut in 2016. "When you do things for other people, that's when you give up the control of your life." She continued, "For me, experimenting and having fun have allowed me to be in a really free space where I do things for Zendaya." Of course, the starlet's most loyal fans know her hair is naturally curly. And while her natural tresses haven't had quite as much time to shine on the red carpet, she does let them come out to play from time to time.

Surprisingly, Zendaya looks very different with her natural hair.