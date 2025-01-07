We Can't Get Over The Height Transformation Of Bruce Willis' Youngest Two Daughters

Bruce Willis' youngest daughters, Mabel Ray, and Evelyn Penn, have taken after their father, who is 6 feet tall, in the height department. Born during the actor's second marriage to his current wife, Emma Heming Willis, Mabel and Evelyn had barely reached their middle school years when they were already towering over all of their peers. In July 2024, Emma posted a rather sentimental video showcasing how much the sisters, who were 12 and 10, respectively, have grown over the years.

The video starts with footage of the siblings strolling through the streets of New York, barely tall enough to see over the cars that line the sidewalk. However, the more recent footage shows that both girls definitely had a growth spurt, as they've totally shot up in the clip. "Don't blink cause you just might miss it," Emma captioned the Instagram post.

By the way, Bruce isn't the only parent whom the sisters got their height from. Emma, herself, is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, which isn't all that surprising, given that she used to be an in-demand runway model. Interestingly enough, it was Emma's mother who pushed her towards the career path. "My mom got me in the business," shared Emma during an interview with Flush The Fashion. "She was a model and then a commercial agent long ago," she added, confirming the modeling is multigenerational. And whether or not Emma's daughters follow in her footsteps in the future, they'll surely be tall enough for the job.