We Can't Get Over The Height Transformation Of Bruce Willis' Youngest Two Daughters
Bruce Willis' youngest daughters, Mabel Ray, and Evelyn Penn, have taken after their father, who is 6 feet tall, in the height department. Born during the actor's second marriage to his current wife, Emma Heming Willis, Mabel and Evelyn had barely reached their middle school years when they were already towering over all of their peers. In July 2024, Emma posted a rather sentimental video showcasing how much the sisters, who were 12 and 10, respectively, have grown over the years.
The video starts with footage of the siblings strolling through the streets of New York, barely tall enough to see over the cars that line the sidewalk. However, the more recent footage shows that both girls definitely had a growth spurt, as they've totally shot up in the clip. "Don't blink cause you just might miss it," Emma captioned the Instagram post.
By the way, Bruce isn't the only parent whom the sisters got their height from. Emma, herself, is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, which isn't all that surprising, given that she used to be an in-demand runway model. Interestingly enough, it was Emma's mother who pushed her towards the career path. "My mom got me in the business," shared Emma during an interview with Flush The Fashion. "She was a model and then a commercial agent long ago," she added, confirming the modeling is multigenerational. And whether or not Emma's daughters follow in her footsteps in the future, they'll surely be tall enough for the job.
Emma Willis talks to her daughters about Bruce Willis' diagnosis
Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis' daughters may be young, but they're aware that their father has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, mainly because their mother chose not to hide it from them. "This disease is misdiagnosed, it's missed, it's misunderstood, so finally getting to a diagnosis was key so that I could learn what frontotemporal dementia is and I could educate our children," Emma explained to Town & Country Magazine in October 2024. "I've never tried to sugarcoat anything for them. They've grown up with Bruce declining over the years. I'm not trying to shield them from it," she added.
With that said, there are some aspects of the disease that Emma hasn't been nearly as forthcoming about. "Obviously, I don't like to speak about the terminal side of this with them, nor have they asked," she said. "They know that Daddy's not going to get better." Emma also spoke about the fact that his condition doesn't currently have a cure, which has inspired her to raise awareness about Bruce's diagnosis. Fortunately, Emma has still managed to embrace motherhood. In May 2024, she took to Instagram to show how her daughters had shaped her life. "They keep me fun and spunky, yet laser focused and motivated to want to leave this world a little better than when I arrived. What a gift to move through life with these two young ladies," she captioned the post. "Happy Mother's Day to you."