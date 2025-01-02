Angel Reese Puts On Busty Display In Super Revealing NYE Outfit

The new year started off with a bang for Angel Reese, who wore perhaps her most skin-baring outfit to date for New Year's Eve, which earned her some backlash and controversy. Reese showed off her spicy New Year's dress on TikTok and Instagram. Her outfit consisted of a brown print dress that was cut out and had a plunging neckline that went down just below her navel. The dress showed plenty of skin and put her curves on display. Predictably, the revealing number brought about plenty of thirsty comments from Reese fans, as footage of her in the ensemble was reshared across social media.

Not everyone was thrilled to see the Chicago Sky forward flaunt her figure in the barely-there dress, however, and plenty of people voiced their displeasure. "I doubt she's gonna be playing ball in 5 years," one X, formerly Twitter, user wrote. A multitude of social media users brought up previous comments from Reese where she listed being "sexualized" as a difficulty she endured. "This video backs her claims up that she doesn't wanna be sexualized," one person sarcastically tweeted. The blowback was so intense that Reese deleted not only her New Year's Eve posts from Instagram but her entire profile, although she decided to keep her posts in the low-cut number up on TikTok.

Just a few weeks before the controversial New Year's Eve look, Reese wore a revealing busty top to the 2024 Footwear News. She sported a black ensemble which included a busty corset top, and an open black blazer. The WNBA star was given the style influencer of the year award at the event and mentioned Reebok during her speech. "They've given me the platform to be myself, unapologetically myself," Reese said. Those were not the only spicy outfits she wore in December.