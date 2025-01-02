Angel Reese Puts On Busty Display In Super Revealing NYE Outfit
The new year started off with a bang for Angel Reese, who wore perhaps her most skin-baring outfit to date for New Year's Eve, which earned her some backlash and controversy. Reese showed off her spicy New Year's dress on TikTok and Instagram. Her outfit consisted of a brown print dress that was cut out and had a plunging neckline that went down just below her navel. The dress showed plenty of skin and put her curves on display. Predictably, the revealing number brought about plenty of thirsty comments from Reese fans, as footage of her in the ensemble was reshared across social media.
@angelreese10
new years eve
Not everyone was thrilled to see the Chicago Sky forward flaunt her figure in the barely-there dress, however, and plenty of people voiced their displeasure. "I doubt she's gonna be playing ball in 5 years," one X, formerly Twitter, user wrote. A multitude of social media users brought up previous comments from Reese where she listed being "sexualized" as a difficulty she endured. "This video backs her claims up that she doesn't wanna be sexualized," one person sarcastically tweeted. The blowback was so intense that Reese deleted not only her New Year's Eve posts from Instagram but her entire profile, although she decided to keep her posts in the low-cut number up on TikTok.
Just a few weeks before the controversial New Year's Eve look, Reese wore a revealing busty top to the 2024 Footwear News. She sported a black ensemble which included a busty corset top, and an open black blazer. The WNBA star was given the style influencer of the year award at the event and mentioned Reebok during her speech. "They've given me the platform to be myself, unapologetically myself," Reese said. Those were not the only spicy outfits she wore in December.
Some fans want Angel Reese in the gym
Before capping off December in a jaw-dropping New Year's Eve dress, Angel Reese showed off another scintillating look earlier in the month. Taking to X, Reese showcased the outfit that included a black sheer mesh top which left a matching black bra exposed. The player nicknamed Bayou Barbie also wore a pair of short cheetah-print shorts, and a matching jacket that she wore draped over her shoulders. Those shorts gave an eyeful of her long legs, and she completed the look with a pair of black boots. Similar to the New Year's Eve dress post, the replies to the outfit were filled with gushing fans, while several referenced her "sexualized" comment from earlier in the year. Plus, multiple fans mentioned that they believed Reese prioritized going glam, over going to the gym.
During her rookie season, basketball purists were up in arms when Reese wore a revealing outfit to the WNBA All-Star Game in July. For her pre-game 'fit, the Chicago Sky star sported a two-piece dress that included a cropped off-the-shoulder top that left her midsection exposed. Along with the fans complimenting the fashion-forward look, several trolls came out of the woodwork. "Dress looks like it's got trash water stains. Why she miss every layup?" one X user commented.
Reese turned heads a couple of months earlier when she attended the Met Gala in a mint green-colored gown that had a plunging neckline. The form-fitting piece had been custom-designed by 16Arlington, and the basketball star wore it proudly at the high-profile event. "I feel beautiful and I feel sexy," she told Women's Wear Daily while being interviewed on the red carpet. Even though her wardrobe frequently causes a stir, fans can likely expect Reese to continue wearing boundary-pushing outfits.