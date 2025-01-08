The Tragedy Of Anna Duggar's Life Today Is Just Depressing

Since going to prison, Josh Duggar's life has changed drastically. However, it's not just his life that's been altered; Anna Duggar and the several children they share are also all impacted by this. For her part, Anna appears to have consistently traveled down to Texas to visit Josh, bringing her children with her. These visits reportedly aren't all rosy, though. According to "Without a Crystal Ball," an inside source has noticed that the couple doesn't seem to speak much and that Anna avoids physical contact with Josh.

As much as it may still appear that Anna would like to make her marriage to Josh work, their troubles have reportedly spilled over into her extended family. When Josh was arrested, he, Anna, and their children were living in a warehouse on Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar's property. According to The U.S. Sun, tensions between Jim Bob and Anna simmered during Josh's trial, and they boiled over in 2023, erupting in a fight between the two that ended in Anna and her children being evicted from the property.

However, with the rise and fall of the Duggar family ostensibly behind her, it's nice to see Anna smiling, wearing jeans (something Jim Bob would never have gone for), and getting back in the routine of basketball games and parenting duties. Hopefully, Anna's tragedy will turn around in the years to come.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).