The Tragedy Of Anna Duggar's Life Today Is Just Depressing
This article has mentions of child sexual abuse material.
In December 2024, Anna Duggar made her first public appearance in well over a year. Having kept her head out of the spotlight ever since her husband Josh Duggar was sentenced to 12 years in prison for possession of child sexual abuse material (CSAM), Anna was seemingly taking time to focus on her family. Images of the former "19 Kids and Counting" star, initially captured by TMZ, showed Anna going about normal mom duties. Seen smiling and wearing pants, Anna was attending a basketball game for one of her sons in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The relaxed attire was a new look for the mom of seven, especially since the rigid rules of her father-in-law Jim Bob Duggar require women to follow a stringent dress code.
Of note, it appeared as if Anna was wearing her wedding ring — an indication that she's still willing to stay married to Josh, regardless of his crimes. Deep inside the scandal that tore the Duggar family apart, Josh's 2021 trial was a brutal whirlwind. During the trial, Anna appeared committed to Josh and desperate to present a united front with his fellow family members who supported him at the time. However, since then, it seems the tragic actions of Josh are bringing Anna down. As Josh is set to remain in prison for quite a while, how Anna tackles life today is full of challenges — especially for a single mom of seven.
Josh Duggar's incarceration is bringing Anna Duggar down
Since going to prison, Josh Duggar's life has changed drastically. However, it's not just his life that's been altered; Anna Duggar and the several children they share are also all impacted by this. For her part, Anna appears to have consistently traveled down to Texas to visit Josh, bringing her children with her. These visits reportedly aren't all rosy, though. According to "Without a Crystal Ball," an inside source has noticed that the couple doesn't seem to speak much and that Anna avoids physical contact with Josh.
As much as it may still appear that Anna would like to make her marriage to Josh work, their troubles have reportedly spilled over into her extended family. When Josh was arrested, he, Anna, and their children were living in a warehouse on Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar's property. According to The U.S. Sun, tensions between Jim Bob and Anna simmered during Josh's trial, and they boiled over in 2023, erupting in a fight between the two that ended in Anna and her children being evicted from the property.
However, with the rise and fall of the Duggar family ostensibly behind her, it's nice to see Anna smiling, wearing jeans (something Jim Bob would never have gone for), and getting back in the routine of basketball games and parenting duties. Hopefully, Anna's tragedy will turn around in the years to come.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).