Travis Hunter's Eyebrow-Raising GPA Comes To Light

When talking about Travis Hunter's "ability to do both", college football fans might think of his stunning ability as a two-way player for the University of Colorado, where he lined up as both cornerback and wide receiver for the Buffaloes. But Hunter can also "do both" on the field and off of it. According to the University of Colorado's website, Hunter finished his junior year with a perfect 4.0 GPA.

It seems that the Heisman Trophy-winning player was hitting the books just as hard as he was hitting players on the turf, racking up academic honors as well as athletic ones, becoming a first-team All-American pick as well as being a first-team Academic All-American. According to the university's website, that made Hunter only the second player at the university to ever accomplish the enlightened feat after Joe Romig pulled in both awards in 1960 and 1961.

And the future is only getting brighter for the star. Hunter is being looked at as a top NFL draft pick now that his time playing for Deion Sanders, a shockingly good college football coach, has come to a close. While there is always room for teams and players to scramble before draft day, USA Today put Hunter at the number one spot in a mock draft. But one big question looms for the graduating Buffalo, and it stems from the fact that the "do both" player might have to slim down to doing just one thing. Sporting News reported that the physical demands of the NFL, and the position requirements of any given team, may require the two-way player to stick to one position.