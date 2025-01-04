Travis Hunter's Eyebrow-Raising GPA Comes To Light
When talking about Travis Hunter's "ability to do both", college football fans might think of his stunning ability as a two-way player for the University of Colorado, where he lined up as both cornerback and wide receiver for the Buffaloes. But Hunter can also "do both" on the field and off of it. According to the University of Colorado's website, Hunter finished his junior year with a perfect 4.0 GPA.
It seems that the Heisman Trophy-winning player was hitting the books just as hard as he was hitting players on the turf, racking up academic honors as well as athletic ones, becoming a first-team All-American pick as well as being a first-team Academic All-American. According to the university's website, that made Hunter only the second player at the university to ever accomplish the enlightened feat after Joe Romig pulled in both awards in 1960 and 1961.
And the future is only getting brighter for the star. Hunter is being looked at as a top NFL draft pick now that his time playing for Deion Sanders, a shockingly good college football coach, has come to a close. While there is always room for teams and players to scramble before draft day, USA Today put Hunter at the number one spot in a mock draft. But one big question looms for the graduating Buffalo, and it stems from the fact that the "do both" player might have to slim down to doing just one thing. Sporting News reported that the physical demands of the NFL, and the position requirements of any given team, may require the two-way player to stick to one position.
He's also raising eyebrows with his fiancee
Travis Hunter also has a bit of a duality when it comes to his image off the field. In terms of his personal life, he has found some notoriety for vocally defending his enduring love for his girlfriend-turned-fiance Leanna Lenee. In an Instagram post, Hunter made his dedication overwhelmingly public. "You are the best girlfriend in the world and I'll paint the sky red by any means. I know I make you crazy but trust me I ain't going no where and I'll always be yours." According to People, the couple got engaged in 2024 with a now-deleted Instagram post from Lenee reportedly saying, "A million times yes," to Hunter's proposal.
Unfortunately, where there's success there are haters, and with the couple not afraid to make their love known, onlookers have come looking for drama. After Hunter won the Heisman, Deion Sanders, head coach of Colorado University and NFL legend in his own right, appeared to chide Lenee for not standing up and clapping when he won the award.
Then, a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, showed Lenee arguing with Hunter after celebrating a win on the field. According to Athlon Sports, the tension led both Hunter and Lenee to deactivate their Instagram accounts, though Hunter's is back up while Lenee's remains down. Lastly, after Lenee was hit with gold digger accusations, Hunter went on a livestream and turned the insult around on the haters, saying, "She brings value to me. She makes me money and she makes her own money. So, if you're going to say she's a gold digger, make sure you say I'm a gold digger, too."
He signed to Lil' Wayne's sports agency
Fans and haters are right about one thing: Travis Hunter is about to get paid. Athlon Sports reported that Hunter signed with Lil' Wayne's Young Money APAA Sports agency, which will handle the incoming rookie's NFL contract as well as any other on-field interests Hunter may have. Hunter will be hemmed in by the league's cap on rookie contracts, but per Athlon Sports, Lil' Wayne's sports agency could help him secure higher bonuses and hammer away at other clauses, including finding a way for the burgeoning star to maintain his two-way status by securing spots on both offensive and defensive sides of the field.
While Lil' Wayne is certainly the highest profile star power that Hunter has behind him, like all other professional athletes, Hunter also has a whole team to help him secure the bag. As reported by Athlon Sports, SMAC Entertainment will represent Hunter's off-field interests, including all the lucrative endorsements that would let us see Hunter on cereal boxes and sports apparel, with the group already grabbing Hunter a brand deal with Adidas.
To sweeten the deal, SMAC also represents Hunter's former Colorado coach, the public-maddening former NFL star Deion Sanders, and his own rising star son Sheduer Sanders, who is also considered a potential number one pick in the upcoming NFL draft. It makes for one big package deal for the Colorado sports family of football stars who are now ready to make waves in the big league.