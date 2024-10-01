Why So Many People Can't Stand Deion Sanders

In 2012, Deion Sanders attempted to extend his legacy by opening up a group of K-12 charter schools in Texas, called Prime Prep Academy. To say the project was a disaster, however, would be something of an understatement.

Within just three years, the academy had closed down amid a whole host of problems, ranging from rundown facilities and the misspending of public funds to racism accusations and unpaid administrative staff. It was also once ranked North Texas' lowest achieving elementary school, while its charter was revoked by the Texas Education Agency over its mismanagement of the National School Lunch Program.

Then, there's the broken promises to a whole host of aspiring sports professionals. Speaking to The Washington Post, ex-student DeMarcus Peterson revealed his promising track career at Texas Southern University was completely derailed by his time at Prime Prep: "I was told because of the classes that I had took at Deion Sanders' school — that he had built, that he created, that he told us that it would be accredited, which it wasn't — those classes, unfortunately, they did not count."