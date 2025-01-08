Savannah James: Heartbreaking Details About LeBron's Wife

On the surface, being the wife of LeBron James may make it seem that Savannah James' life has been storybook-esque, but she has faced difficulties in her family life and in dealing with public scrutiny. The pair were high school sweethearts, and Savannah has been by her husband's side for the entirety of his professional career. "But in all actuality, Savannah was with me shooting in the gym when I [had] absolutely nothing," the former Cleveland Cavaliers forward told The Hollywood Reporter in September 2018 while recalling their first date was at Outback Steakhouse as teenagers. "You wouldn't be talking to me right now if it weren't for her," he added. Initially, she was content to stay out of the public eye and be known simply as LeBron's wife, but Savannah underwent a transformation and later embraced the spotlight.

In May 2023, Savannah discussed her decision to be more of a public figure. "That time, to be honest, was spent pouring into my boys," she told The Cut, referencing the years spent mostly away from the media as the James family matriarch. "I wasn't super comfortable with putting myself out like that," the philanthropist said. Savannah may have become more involved in the media, even launching her own podcast, but she was wary of avoiding the "rabbit hole" of online rumors.

Savannah's time in the spotlight only increased when her oldest son, Bronny James, started playing alongside LeBron on the Los Angeles Lakers. After Bronny's first game, Savannah shared a heartfelt hug with her son. The moment was especially touching given the tragic event that nearly derailed Bronny's basketball career and almost took his life.