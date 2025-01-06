Weird Things About HGTV Star Drew Scott's Marriage

Drew Scott's marriage to Linda Phan has inspired those who have witnessed their love firsthand. "Drew and Linda have been the perfect couple when it comes to synergizing work life and personal life," "The Property Brothers" other brother, J.D. Scott, told Us Weekly in 2019. After more than a decade together, the two have proven they're in it for the long haul. That's not to say their marriage has always been picture-perfect. That's especially true for their earliest interactions.

Drew won Phan over by asking her about the water she was drinking — a rather underwhelming pickup line in anyone's book. But Phan saw through the awkwardness and gave him her number anyway. When they went on their first date several months later, Drew again showed he wasn't the most tactful person when he tagged along with Phan and her friends, even though she was done with the date. But their similar sense of humor continued to draw them together.

Her interest in Drew was such that she even agreed to move in with him and Jonathan Scott, an arrangement that lasted years. She didn't mind it. She worked with both, so living with them allowed her and Drew to embrace their workaholic selves. When it got to be too much, they bought a house together, which went from a dream home to the messy chaos they now live in thanks to their kids. Drew and Phan may be couple goals, but some aspects of their relationship are definitely weird.