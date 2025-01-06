Weird Things About HGTV Star Drew Scott's Marriage
Drew Scott's marriage to Linda Phan has inspired those who have witnessed their love firsthand. "Drew and Linda have been the perfect couple when it comes to synergizing work life and personal life," "The Property Brothers" other brother, J.D. Scott, told Us Weekly in 2019. After more than a decade together, the two have proven they're in it for the long haul. That's not to say their marriage has always been picture-perfect. That's especially true for their earliest interactions.
Drew won Phan over by asking her about the water she was drinking — a rather underwhelming pickup line in anyone's book. But Phan saw through the awkwardness and gave him her number anyway. When they went on their first date several months later, Drew again showed he wasn't the most tactful person when he tagged along with Phan and her friends, even though she was done with the date. But their similar sense of humor continued to draw them together.
Her interest in Drew was such that she even agreed to move in with him and Jonathan Scott, an arrangement that lasted years. She didn't mind it. She worked with both, so living with them allowed her and Drew to embrace their workaholic selves. When it got to be too much, they bought a house together, which went from a dream home to the messy chaos they now live in thanks to their kids. Drew and Phan may be couple goals, but some aspects of their relationship are definitely weird.
Drew Scott charmed Linda Phan with... water
When Drew Scott first saw Linda Phan at Toronto Fashion Week in March 2010, she was dressed as the fashion police. "She was wearing a big cop badge and giving out tickets for 'bad' fashion,'" he told People in 2016. It couldn't have been a sexier sight. "Oh, she's attractive,'" he thought. He knew he wanted to talk to her but didn't know how. After weighing his options, he settled on an unusual strategy. "My sister and I were backstage looking for pizza and having some water, and Drew came up to me and said 'Hey, where'd you get that water?" Phan said.
While it sounded like a good pickup line at the time, Drew concedes he got lucky Phan didn't run in the opposite direction. "I was so smooth," he joked. What matters is that it worked. Phan happened to have a similar quirky personality that fit in perfectly with Drew's sense of humor. That became clear when he first introduced Phan to his twin brother and their buddy Pedro. Best friends since their school days, the three developed a repertoire of jokes that made little sense to anyone else.
Until Phan came into the mix, that is. When she delivered the punch line to one of Pedro's jokes, Jonathan Scott immediately turned to Drew and asked: "Who is this girl? She's a keeper," he recalled in a 2017 interview with The New York Times. That's when Drew realized he was in love.
Linda Phan thought their first date was 'the longest first date ever'
Linda Phan thought her first date with Drew Scott was nice and all, but she felt a bit trapped. When she agreed to go out with him, she agreed to sushi and hot chocolate. Then she wanted to go on her way to meet with friends. "I thought, 'OK, I'm going to duck out and head to this party,'" she told People. But Scott wasn't done. "Drew said, 'Oh, I'll come.' And in my head I thought, 'I didn't really invite you, but sure,'" she recalled.
That's how Phan and Scott jumped on what she described as "the longest first date ever." His ability to carry a tune saved the night. "He picked up the microphone," she said, and that was all he needed to do. After his rendition of The Lonely Island's "I'm on a Boat," she was hooked. "I have no shame," Scott said. He knew he was a bit inconvenient, but he wasn't in town for long and needed to make the best of their time together.
But fate was on their side. After what ended up being a great — albeit long — first date, Phan shared with Scott she was going to be in Las Vegas, where he lived, for a bachelorette party. Their second date was not as great. "I held Linda's hair because she got sick," he said on their podcast "At Home with Linda and Drew Scott" in 2021.
Linda Phan moved in with Drew — and Jonathan Scott
After two years together, Drew Scott and Linda Phan decided they were ready to take their relationship to the next level and combine their belongings under one roof. But that roof also housed Jonathan Scott, who wasn't about to uproot his life so his brother could transform their Las Vegas home into his love cocoon. "People were always like, 'Isn't that weird?' But there's an ease to it," Phan told People. By then, Phan already worked at Scott Brothers Entertainment.
In that sense, their living arrangements made some things easier. "You wake up and you go to work. It's nice and really convenient to be able to have meetings with the people you live with," she said. That remained unchanged for four years until Jonathan met his now ex-girlfriend, Jacinta Kuznetsov, in 2016. Phan remembers those years with fondness. To her, Jonathan wasn't just her boyfriend's brother. He was also her friend and colleague.
But she and Drew eventually craved a place of their own where they could grow their relationship aside from work. "It was fun for the first few years, and then it's like, 'I think we need our alone time,'" she shared during the "At Home with Linda and Drew Scott" episode. Drew and Phan bought a home in Los Angeles in 2017, a few months after they became engaged. But Jonathan couldn't stay away. In 2019, he purchased the house right next door to Drew and Phan.
Drew Scott and Linda Phan married each other — and their work
Drew Scott and Linda Phan don't just have their sense of humor and love for karaoke in common; they also share a need to work all day long. "My girlfriend and I are both workaholics. We love what we do and that we can work side by side," Drew told YourTango in 2013, before they were married. They went on to tie the knot in 2018, but they also remained firmly married to their work. What does a romantic date look like in Phan and Drew's book?
"A last minute getaway to none other than Paris where we spent the evenings at quaint cafes ... working away at our computers," he described. Their love for work was why the couple could live with Jonathan Scott for so many years. "Definitely because we all worked together it made it easier, and when we were still okay with working all the freaking time, it makes it easier," Phan said in the 2021 episode of their podcast.
With time, they became better at separating their private and professional lives. The first step was realizing they spent most of their time either working or involving others in their plans. "Anyone close to us knows that we're guilty of turning everything (even our honeymoon lol) into a big group thing," Drew captioned a 2018 Instagram post. Knowing their tendency, Drew and Phan always make sure they have time alone to nurture their relationship.
Drew Scott and Linda Phan don't mind a messy home
Drew Scott might make a living transforming run-down houses into dream homes. His own home, however, looks a ways away from that these days. Since Scott and Linda Phan expanded their family in May 2022, their house has been a mess. Before their son Parker's arrival, the couple put in their best effort to transform Phan's craft room into the ideal nursery for him. "And then we realized very quickly that he takes over the whole house," he told People in 2023.
Whichever room Parker is in, so is his stuff. "Pretty much the house is messier than ever," he said. But Phan and Scott, who struggled with infertility for two years before having their son, don't mind it. "It's a lovely mess," he added. Their issues conceiving swept the rug from under their feet, as the two had dreamed about having children long before they even tied the knot. An untidy home is a small price to pay.
In June 2023, Scott made fun of his toddler's ability to destroy their living room in seconds. "When you finally finish cleaning but the house is messy 5 seconds later," he wrote in an Instagram video featuring Parker. In the caption, Scott noted how his vow to keep a neat home after parenthood went down the drain in the blink of an eye. "A year ago, I said I'd keep Parker's play area clean. But now..." he wrote.