What Happened To Jonathan Scott's Ex-Girlfriend Jacinta Kuznetsov?

Before HGTV superstar Jonathan Scott got all loved up with actor Zooey Deschanel, he was in a committed relationship with producer Jacinta Kuznetsov, who crushed his heart monumentally (more on this later).

Unlike Scott and Deschanel who fell over heels in love with each other at first sight (sort of), Scott and Kuznetsov had a rocky start. When they first met at a charity gala in 2015, the producer admitted to having "shrugged him off at first," only to give into his charms after he found her on social media sometime later. "It's been happiness ever since," she told People in 2017, with Scott adding that being with Kuznetsov was "the most humbling, unexpected, fantastic place to be in my life" and that he has "never been happier."

However, two and a half years later, the former couple announced they called it quits. In a lengthy post shared on Instagram, the "Property Brothers" star wrote: "Sometimes life takes you on unexpected paths and those paths aren't always in the same direction. There's no drama or negativity; no jealousy or hate. Not even sadness or sorrow. Our memories are filled with joy and we will continue to advocate for each other as friends wherever we go." It did appear that there was no animosity between the two, but just a few months after the breakup, Kuznetsov revealed that she was tying the knot with her new man.