Property Brothers' Drew Scott Has Expanded His Family
TV personality Drew Scott and his wife, Linda Phan, have shared some big news about their family unit. The couple first met in 2010, per People, while both were attending an event at Toronto Fashion Week. Phan was portraying the "fashion police" at the gathering, which quickly made an impression on the "Property Brothers" star. "[Phan] was wearing a big cop badge and giving out tickets for 'bad' fashion," Scott explained, adding that his first thoughts of Phan were, "Oh, she's attractive, and she had a great personality."
The two began dating and eventually tied the knot in May 2018, via HGTV, as they were joined by 300 friends and family members in Italy. The couple announced their pregnancy in December 2021 during an episode of their "At Home" podcast. "Cat's out of the bag, everyone," Scott said. "Linda's pregnant, and we are super excited." This pregnancy came after navigating fertility struggles, which the couple discussed in a March 2022 essay for Reveal Magazine, per Entertainment Tonight. When she and Scott received the news that they were about to become parents, Phan said she experienced "a sense of relief... [and felt] a combination of peace, happiness, a drop of doubt, and bliss... all the things."
Scott and Phan have now updated fans on the status of the pregnancy.
Drew Scott and Linda Phan have welcomed their baby, Parker James
Big congratulations are in order for Drew Scott and Linda Phan, as the couple welcomed their first child together. Scott made an announcement about the birth on June 1 via his Instagram. The TV star posted a photo of himself with Phan as she breastfed the newborn and also revealed the baby's name. "Our lives are forever changed," Scott wrote. "Welcome to the world Parker James." The post was met with sweet congratulatory comments from other public figures. "Congratulations!!! I can't wait to meet lil Parker," Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan wrote, while interior designer and TV personality Nate Berkus added, "Amazing!!!!! So happy for you three!!!"
Scott and Phan released a new episode of their "At Home" podcast on June 1 to celebrate the occasion. They also stated that they would be slowing down on posting new content following Parker's birth. "We welcomed our baby boy and are over the moon to be starting this next chapter of our adventure together," the pair said. "We're taking a little break from the podcast to enjoy this time as we navigate our new roles as parents ... We'll be back with lots of questions and reflections." Best wishes to Scott and Phan as they enjoy their new roles as parents to Parker!