Property Brothers' Drew Scott Has Expanded His Family

TV personality Drew Scott and his wife, Linda Phan, have shared some big news about their family unit. The couple first met in 2010, per People, while both were attending an event at Toronto Fashion Week. Phan was portraying the "fashion police" at the gathering, which quickly made an impression on the "Property Brothers" star. "[Phan] was wearing a big cop badge and giving out tickets for 'bad' fashion," Scott explained, adding that his first thoughts of Phan were, "Oh, she's attractive, and she had a great personality."

The two began dating and eventually tied the knot in May 2018, via HGTV, as they were joined by 300 friends and family members in Italy. The couple announced their pregnancy in December 2021 during an episode of their "At Home" podcast. "Cat's out of the bag, everyone," Scott said. "Linda's pregnant, and we are super excited." This pregnancy came after navigating fertility struggles, which the couple discussed in a March 2022 essay for Reveal Magazine, per Entertainment Tonight. When she and Scott received the news that they were about to become parents, Phan said she experienced "a sense of relief... [and felt] a combination of peace, happiness, a drop of doubt, and bliss... all the things."

Scott and Phan have now updated fans on the status of the pregnancy.