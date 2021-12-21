Property Brothers' Drew Scott Has Big News To Share

Most people know one-half of the "Property Brothers" duo, Drew Scott, but for the most part, his wife Linda Phan stays behind the scenes. According to HGTV, the pair were together for six years before Drew popped the question. A two-year engagement followed before Drew and Phan tied the knot in Puglia, Italy at La Piazza del Borgo. The shindig was not small by any means, and the pre-pandemic nuptials welcomed over 300 guests.

Believe it or not, it took the couple three years to sit down and watch their wedding footage but luckily for fans, Drew and Phan posted their reaction on YouTube, and there were a few tears shed. In the middle of watching the film, Drew also let Phan know how much she means to him. "You're the love of my life, you're my very best friend," he said before the two shared a kiss. We're not crying; you're crying.

Drew still takes plenty of opportunities to rave over his wife on social media even after their wedding. "It makes perfect sense that this ray of sunshine was born on Earth Day," he wrote on Phan's birthday. "I think we can all agree that Linda is the most loving, generous, curious, and thoughtful bundle of joy out there! I am so lucky you chose me to share your journey."

Now, the couple has even more good news to celebrate, but it didn't come without many obstacles.