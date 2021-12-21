Property Brothers' Drew Scott Has Big News To Share
Most people know one-half of the "Property Brothers" duo, Drew Scott, but for the most part, his wife Linda Phan stays behind the scenes. According to HGTV, the pair were together for six years before Drew popped the question. A two-year engagement followed before Drew and Phan tied the knot in Puglia, Italy at La Piazza del Borgo. The shindig was not small by any means, and the pre-pandemic nuptials welcomed over 300 guests.
Believe it or not, it took the couple three years to sit down and watch their wedding footage but luckily for fans, Drew and Phan posted their reaction on YouTube, and there were a few tears shed. In the middle of watching the film, Drew also let Phan know how much she means to him. "You're the love of my life, you're my very best friend," he said before the two shared a kiss. We're not crying; you're crying.
Drew still takes plenty of opportunities to rave over his wife on social media even after their wedding. "It makes perfect sense that this ray of sunshine was born on Earth Day," he wrote on Phan's birthday. "I think we can all agree that Linda is the most loving, generous, curious, and thoughtful bundle of joy out there! I am so lucky you chose me to share your journey."
Now, the couple has even more good news to celebrate, but it didn't come without many obstacles.
Baby will make three for Drew Scott and Linda Phan
Drew Scott has some major news that he wants to share with fans... he's going to be a dad! The HGTV star posted a series of sweet photos on Instagram on December 21, including one of himself and his wife Linda Phan standing in front of a mirror. Phan sported a curve-hugging dress that showcased a little baby bump, and Drew stood behind her with his arms around her waist. "Guess we're doing weekly bathroom selfies now," Drew began the post before things took a more serious turn when he discussed infertility.
"It has been an adventure to get here! We know we're not alone in this experience and that everyone's is filled with unique challenges along the way," the reality star wrote. "When we first started down this path, we quickly felt sooooo appreciative of the doctors we've been fortunate to work with, and fam and friends who supported us throughout, sharing their stories or simply just being there." The "Property Brothers" star added that friends and family made the struggle easier. Drew also said he hoped the post would make others feel "less lonely" in their journey.
Fans and friends were not shy about raving over the couple's fantastic news. "I could not be happier for the two of you!!" Brooklyn Decker wrote. "Y'all have so much love to give – what a beautiful time in your lives." Congrats to the happy couple!