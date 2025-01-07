The Tragedy Of Fox News Host Shannon Bream Is So Sad

Fox News has become synonymous with big scandals and controversial hosts (think Sean Hannity and Pete Hegseth), but the network isn't just home to firebrand anchors. Take Shannon Bream, for example. The Liberty University graduate (who also holds a Juris Doctorate degree from Florida State University College of Law), started her career at Fox News in 2007 as a Supreme Court correspondent. In 2022, she was promoted to "FOX News Sunday" as the show's first full-time female anchor. As she explained following the announcement, her goal was to push for accountability from politicians on both sides. "What we want to do is have deep, meaningful conversations where people are going to be pressed to express their positions," she mused, per Variety.

In the years since, that's exactly what she's done, even suffering the wrath of Donald Trump with her refusal to accept his team's claims. As one fan wrote on Facebook, "She is so kind, tolerant and always open to hearing different views on the political spectrum." That trait likely comes from the fact that Bream doesn't take her good fortune for granted. She's been through her share of hardship but has never given up, not even in the darkest of times. This is the tragic truth of Shannon Bream.