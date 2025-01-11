The Truth About Barack Obama's Dating History Before Michelle

Barack and Michelle Obama might be the picture-perfect power couple now, but back in the day, Barack was, as the youths say, dripping with rizz and aura. Before Michelle entered the scene, he had his fair share of romantic escapades — and then some.

His first known romantic fling? Meghan Hughes, his senior prom date from high school circa 1979. Were they officially an item or just friends? No one really knows, but if even Michelle admits Barack had "plenty of girlfriends," chances are Hughes was likely charmed by the 44th POTUS. His first serious relationship, though, was with Alex McNear, a fellow student from Occidental College. Their romance took off when Barack transferred to Columbia University in New York, but the distance took its toll after McNear returned to Occidental. They kept the spark alive through letters, and let's just say Barack wasn't shy about pouring his heart out. "When I see you, the palpitations of the heart don't boil to the surface," he wrote, as seen in the book "Rising Star" by David Garrow (via the New York Post). "I care for you as yourself, nothing less but also nothing more."

While things fizzled with McNear, Barack didn't stay single for long. Next came Genevieve Cook, who not only dated him, but even shared an apartment with him briefly. Cook seemed smitten, writing in her journal, "I have not experienced the kind of intellectual stimulation Barack offers me since I left college." Their relationship ended in 1985, and Barack took a breather from romance — at least until Sheila Jager came into the picture. But she wasn't just another girlfriend; she was the woman he nearly married. If she had said yes, she'd probably the one we'd call Mrs. Obama today.