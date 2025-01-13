The Truth About The Sofia Vergara Plastic Surgery Speculation
Sofia Vergara has been subject to plastic surgery speculation. While the Colombian bombshell has long been lauded for her beauty and curvy silhouette, in recent years, fans have begun crediting her timeless beauty to plastic surgery. Celebrity plastic surgery transformations are a dime a dozen these days, as celebs have been known to spend a fortune to change their looks, but does that mean Vergara has? Well, the answer is a bit layered. You see, Vergara, known for her light-hearted candor, has embraced the interest in whether her looks are au natural or doctor-aided, and her answer has evolved a little with time.
Back in November 2023, Vergara shut down the rumors of her supposed plastic surgery usage to Glamour. "Sometimes I read messages — I avoid reading comments because, for what? It's usually people that are in a bad mood or depressed or jealous," Vergara shared about the speculation. "I read it and it's like, 'She has done so much stuff to herself that she doesn't even look like her anymore.' And I'm thinking, It's not like you have plastic surgery to look worse than before, come on!" added the then 51-year-old star about her appearance. "It's called f**king I'm old! That's why I look different!" she continued.
But while plastic surgery was off the table, she admitted to indulging in less invasive cosmetic procedures. "I do a lot of micro-needling when I can," she said, though her schedule rarely permits. "I do Botox in my eyes and in my neck regularly," she continued. That said, Vergara isn't necessarily against plastic surgery altogether.
Sofia Vergara is down for plastic surgery (in the future)
Sofia Vergara gave an impassioned denial about any previous plastic surgery usage, but that's because it wasn't true — not because she is against it. A few months later, in May 2024, when Vergara spoke with Allure to promote Toty, her beauty company, and the benefits of wearing sunscreen, she seemed open about indulging in plastic surgery in the future. "I feel like you have to take advantage of everything that is out there. I mean, if you care about aging ... I feel like I'm going to do every plastic surgery that I can do when I'm ready," she admitted. Once again citing her busy schedule, she continued, "I wish I had more downtime; I would've done stuff already. [But] because I'm in front of the camera, it's not like I can do something and then sit in my house recuperating for weeks."
That said, Vergara isn't necessarily thrilled about the idea of filler, which, in her opinion, doesn't provide the intended anti-aging effect in mature skin. "I feel filler does good when you're really young and you want a little bit more cheeks or to plump your lips a little bit," said the actor, who was 51 at the time of the interview. "So I am against that, once you hit a certain age." However, she's open to other alternatives. "I want to feel fresh — not exhausted," she revealed to E! News in June 2024. "You have to accept that you're going to be different, but also I'm never afraid to do the best that I can. So, if there's things I can do without going crazy, why not?" continued the star.
Well, at least we won't be surprised if Vergara's beauty continues to transform.