The Truth About The Sofia Vergara Plastic Surgery Speculation

Sofia Vergara has been subject to plastic surgery speculation. While the Colombian bombshell has long been lauded for her beauty and curvy silhouette, in recent years, fans have begun crediting her timeless beauty to plastic surgery. Celebrity plastic surgery transformations are a dime a dozen these days, as celebs have been known to spend a fortune to change their looks, but does that mean Vergara has? Well, the answer is a bit layered. You see, Vergara, known for her light-hearted candor, has embraced the interest in whether her looks are au natural or doctor-aided, and her answer has evolved a little with time.

Back in November 2023, Vergara shut down the rumors of her supposed plastic surgery usage to Glamour. "Sometimes I read messages — I avoid reading comments because, for what? It's usually people that are in a bad mood or depressed or jealous," Vergara shared about the speculation. "I read it and it's like, 'She has done so much stuff to herself that she doesn't even look like her anymore.' And I'm thinking, It's not like you have plastic surgery to look worse than before, come on!" added the then 51-year-old star about her appearance. "It's called f**king I'm old! That's why I look different!" she continued.

But while plastic surgery was off the table, she admitted to indulging in less invasive cosmetic procedures. "I do a lot of micro-needling when I can," she said, though her schedule rarely permits. "I do Botox in my eyes and in my neck regularly," she continued. That said, Vergara isn't necessarily against plastic surgery altogether.