The Embarrassing Makeup Mistake Nicole Kidman Was Caught Making

Even with access to the best makeup products and tools, actor and beauty icon Nicole Kidman still isn't immune to the occasional makeup blunder. One thing she's certainly guilty of? Flashbacks, or having that chalky white powder on your skin that looks as though you've been dusted with baking flour. During the New York premiere of her film "Nine" in 2009, Kidman suffered this embarrassing makeup fail while posing on the red carpet. As seen below in the left photo, Kidman was photographed with visible streaks of powder under her right eye and on her nose, despite the rest of her makeup looking flawless. Unfortunately, it happened again at the Monte-Carlo Gala event in Monaco in 2019, where Kidman was captured with a white cast under her eyes and on the bridge of her nose. Clearly, she hasn't learned her lesson.

Dimitrios Kambouris & Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Notably, it's the same makeup mistake that pop superstar Taylor Swift has been caught making. Well, it turns out it's a common occurrence. "Typically, flashback is caused by too light of a powder or powder that has a high amount of silica in the formula," Milk Makeup's Sara Wren explained. "Silica reflects light, so when the camera flashes, ... it creates a white cast on the skin." However, flashbacks can also happen with powders that contain ingredients like talc or mica. Thankfully, you can avoid this by choosing powders with looser and finer textures over heavy ones. It's also important to mattify the skin once your makeup has been applied by using a mattifying setting spray.

"The key with powder is 'less is more,'" Wren also stressed. "Too many layers of powder can make skin look dull or dry." Regardless of whether you're using fine powders, the Philadelphia-based MUA warned, "If it is applied too heavily, it will look dry." Got that, Nicole?