Dark Secrets The Cast Of Mean Girls Tried To Hide

While readying the film to be released in May 2004, director Mark Waters had to fight to keep the film's PG-13 rating. Because of some of the film's more risqué jokes, many of which are contained within the fictitious Burn Book, the Motion Picture Association (MPAA) threatened to make the film R-rated if script changes weren't made. Waters and his team acquiesced on some of the lines — for example, the line about Amber D'Alessio and a hot dog originally involved a much more sexual act — and ironically found the revised jokes to be more memorable. "That's the thing we found: When you're trying to make a joke obey the rules and not use any bad words, it can actually become seamier, even," Waters revealed to Vulture.

However, there was one joke that Waters was adamant about keeping. When it came to a line about one character's "wide-set vagina," the director ensured that it remained so as to prevent any overt sexism from the powers that be. He even cited another recent PG-13 film that showed an erection on screen as a case in point for being able to leave their (arguably tamer) line in the film. "We told [MPAA], 'You're only saying this because it's a girl, and she's talking about a part of her anatomy,'" Waters shared with Vulture. "'There's no sexual context whatsoever, and to say this is restrictive to an audience of girls is demeaning to all women.' And they eventually had to back down."