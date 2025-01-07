The Tragic Truth About Aubrey Plaza's Life

"Parks and Recreation" star Aubrey Plaza is synonymous with dark humor; however, tragedy and hardship have weaved themselves into Plaza's life and career.

For example, Plaza struggled while shooting "Black Bear," a psychological thriller where she plays an actor whose director husband subjects her to unorthodox mental games for the benefit of their onscreen work. As a real-life star playing a troubled actor, the role "took a toll" on her. "I knew that if I decided to do this, that I was really gonna dive off the deep end," shared Plaza about her shooting process with The Independent. She continued, "I knew there were things about this process that were going to be chaotic and hard and that there was going to be a certain amount of suffering involved. And I was totally right. It was probably worse than I thought." In the end, "Black Bear" made Plaza feel "depleted."

"Black Bear" isn't the only film that required Plaza to sacrifice a part of herself for the end goal, and it probably won't be the last. When promoting "Ingrid Goes West" and "The Little Hours" during an interview with Salon, Plaza opened about the kinds of fictional characters that speak to her soul. "I gravitate to dynamic characters that have many layers, a lot of things going on in their lives," she revealed in 2017. "They often end up being more comic or villainous roles, so I'm interested in playing complicated characters." Plaza's life has been full of its own complications and, unfortunately, tragedy.