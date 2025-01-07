Christina Haack's Response To Josh's HGTV Accusations Seems As Manufactured As Her Show

The drama between Christina Haack and Josh Hall has been playing out online almost as if it was scripted for a reality show. HGTV shared footage from Haack and Hall's tense marriage in a clip from "The Flip Off." In the clip, Hall can be seen throwing verbal jabs at his then-wife. "Yeah, the s*** you say and I'm just like, 'I wish you'd shut up already,'" he said. "The Flip Off" was originally supposed to feature Haack and Hall competing against her first ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, and his current wife, Heather Rae El Moussa. However, after Haack and Hall split in July 2024, during filming, a source told Us Weekly that production would continue "without him." Perhaps he was not featured predominantly in filming, but Hall has played heavily in marketing the show before its January 29 premiere.

Days after the clip of the on-camera argument between Hall and his estranged wife made the rounds, he took to his Instagram Stories to blast the "Christina on the Coast" star and her network. "TFW when you can't get enough ratings with celebrity [home] designers, so you rely on manufactured drama with me," Hall wrote on January 6.

The timing seemed staged as Haack quickly took to her own Instagram Stories to respond. "Manufactured?! Pretty sure no one at Hgtv told you to be rude to me ... that was all natural," the reality TV star wrote while resharing Hall's post. Haack was not finished mining the exchange, as she also added a car selfie where she looked visibly upset. "This was taken June 21, 2024. After one of my shoots with Josh," she wrote. Haack had not only taken to her Stories to highlight the end of her marriage, but she also made a couple not-so-thinly-veiled digs aimed at her ex.