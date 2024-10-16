Christina Haack Twists The Knife In Josh's Ego By Dropping Her Biggest Tie To Him Once And For All

Christina Haack may be in the middle of her third divorce, this time from Josh Hall, but she's just dropped her biggest tie to her estranged husband: his last name.

While the "Christina on the Coast" star has been proudly wearing Josh's last name, Hall, since they tied the knot, her maiden name is actually Haack, and she's happily reclaimed it. Haack's HGTV overlords obviously approve of the change, as they addressed her as such during a new post promoting a new season of her show, "Christina In The Country," sharing, "Christina Haack is coming back...and she's bringing her chickens with her!"

That said, Haack hasn't dropped Hall from her Instagram handle, where she boasts 1.8 million followers. It's also unknown whether the HGTV star is back to using Haack legally, though HGTV's post suggests some paperwork may be in her future if she hasn't already filed for the change. That said, Haack, who's traveled down this name-changing road several times before, is pretty adept at ditching her exes' last names once they're no longer bound by their vows. In this case, we're talking about Haack's first two husbands, Tarek El Moussa, whom she still works with (along with his wife Heather El Moussa) and Ant Anstead.