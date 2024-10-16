Christina Haack Twists The Knife In Josh's Ego By Dropping Her Biggest Tie To Him Once And For All
Christina Haack may be in the middle of her third divorce, this time from Josh Hall, but she's just dropped her biggest tie to her estranged husband: his last name.
While the "Christina on the Coast" star has been proudly wearing Josh's last name, Hall, since they tied the knot, her maiden name is actually Haack, and she's happily reclaimed it. Haack's HGTV overlords obviously approve of the change, as they addressed her as such during a new post promoting a new season of her show, "Christina In The Country," sharing, "Christina Haack is coming back...and she's bringing her chickens with her!"
That said, Haack hasn't dropped Hall from her Instagram handle, where she boasts 1.8 million followers. It's also unknown whether the HGTV star is back to using Haack legally, though HGTV's post suggests some paperwork may be in her future if she hasn't already filed for the change. That said, Haack, who's traveled down this name-changing road several times before, is pretty adept at ditching her exes' last names once they're no longer bound by their vows. In this case, we're talking about Haack's first two husbands, Tarek El Moussa, whom she still works with (along with his wife Heather El Moussa) and Ant Anstead.
Christina and Josh continue to duke it out
Christina Haack's marriage to Josh Hall has always seemed a little strange, and their divorce has been playing out in a very dramatic fashion. Further proving that the chance of them ever kissing and making up once things are finalized is a fool's dream at this point, Hall seemingly shaded Haack in a major way through his Instagram Story in October 2024. "Cutting people off and letting them live with whatever delusional story suits them best, is top tier," read the quote that Hall, whom Haack has repeatedly branded as a thief, posted, according to Good Housekeeping. Hall has denied Haack's accusations.
Unsurprisingly, money was at the center of Haack's follow-up post. "Remember when you said you never steal from me or my kids and you would just be happy in a van with your dog," posted Haack. "I guess plans changed." She added, "All about trying to take everything you can ... with your mind and my money and my money on your mind."
While this divorce hasn't cast a positive light on either party, it definitely seems as if Josh, who fished for sympathy shortly after their divorce got underway, isn't doing much better on social media than he was a couple of months ago. While opinions may vary, it seems the brunt of fans are also condemning Hall for allegedly pursuing a financial payout. "The most unmanly thing you can do is take money from a single mother," commented one fan on Instagram underneath Haack's Oct. 8 post. "[He] seriously needs to go back to his parents basement where he belongs." The post has garnered over 600 likes.